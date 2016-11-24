Thursday, Friday hours at Columbia area malls, stores

If you’re not content to spend the day on the couch after your Thanksgiving dinner, perhaps you’d like to spend some money.
Several Columbia area malls will be opening Thanksgiving night, ready to hand out deals to shoppers.
Among Thursday and Friday hours:
▪ Columbiana Centre will be open Thursday from 6 p.m.-midnight. Friday, it will be open from 6 a.m.-10 p.m.
▪ Most area Walmart, Target, Sears and Toys R Us stores will open at 6 p.m. Thursday, staying open through late Friday.
▪ Most area Kohl’s stores will be open from 6 p.m. until midnight Thursday and then all day on Friday.
▪ Belk stores will be open Thursday from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Friday from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.
▪ Macy’s in Columbia Place mall will be open Thursday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. and Friday from 6 a.m.-10 p.m.
▪ Most Old Navy stores will be open from 4 p.m Thursday until midnight Friday.
▪ Most Best Buy stores will be open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday and from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday.
▪ Village at Sandhill in Northeast Richland has varying store hours starting Black Friday, with some shops opening as early as 5 and 6 a.m. Friday. See web site for all hours.
