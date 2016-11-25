How much do condos just off Devine St. sell for?

Richland County
29016
119 High Pointe Drive from Melanie M. Northcutt to Jason K. Henry and Mary Gardner Henry $485,000
320 Fallen Timber Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Timothy Dewayne Lowe and Therese Lowe $328,000
801 Blythewood Road from Carolyn R. Hall to Jeffrey B. Hunt, LLC $108,000
1020 Sanfield Road from Arthur L. Leonard to Derek S. Carver $162,000
520 Vintage Pine Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Shayla Hicks Stephens $223,853
522 Water Willow Way from Carl D. Brown to Cassandra Robinson Sims and Jermaine Sims $198,000
940 Longhollow Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Carolyn A. Brown $155,000
222 Charter Oaks Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Rose M. Chisolm $208,120
29036
515 Eagles Rest Dr. from John A. Hout, IV to Lawrence T. Kehoe, III and Lisa M. Kehoe $212,500
29045
305 Leisure Lane from Deborah J. Greene to James Houston $232,500
208 Westridge Road from Brona C. Hanson to Andrew T. Hermann $107,500
224 Palm Sedge Loop from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Elvis J Daniels and Christine F. Daniels $403,125
202 Palm Sedge Loop from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Valencia Murell and Alexander Murrell $447,000
29063
107 Old Hall from Jennifer S. Bodiford to Ronald L. Roll Jr. $118,000
317 Ridge Run Trail from Michael Lofton and Fiona C. Lofton to Elnora J. Dean and Russell C. Dean $244,000
408 Sweet Thorne Road from Robert A. Muller and Beth E. Muller to Yari King $121,000
812 Whitewater Drive from Christopher A. Harden and Laurie M. Harden to Barbara Lena $162,000
30 Ash Court from John C. Craig and Olivia J. Craig to Javon David Baker $274,500
110 Laurent Way from David E. Koon, Jr. and Theresa T. Koon to Keith M. Killian and Kathy H. Gillian $535,000
29201
1031 Price Avenue from Calvyn Coetsee and Dorothea G. Coetsee to Emma L. McLean and Elizabeth A. McLean $350,000
29203
3907 Abingdon Road from Shawn R. Boucher and Emily L. Boucher to Phillip R. Hare and Kristen Hare $133,000
3408 Abingdon Road from Kevin Farrell to Stephen Koon and Amber Kolodziejczyk $123,000
323 Birchfield Drive from The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Thaddeus J. Boyd $130,000
29204
2012 Plummer Drive from John E. Pollard to Madison E. Marchant $105,000
3055 Oakhaven Road from William D. Arthur and Shannon Surratt Arthur to Karen Castelli and Christopher Castelli $127,000
29205
600 Woodrow St., Unit T from Diane L. Phinney Living Trust to Richard B. Lee and Laura C. Lee $229,000
705 Maple St., Unit 101-A from Michael E. Lettre to Anthony Sandonato $155,000
4112 Linwood Road from Joanna S. Dover f/k/a Joanna E. Silver and Michael R. Dover to Darren C. Foy and Taylor F. Foy $459,000
1806 Wheat Street from Kimberly K. Carson a/k/a Kimberly K. Carson to Thomas J. Patrick, Patricia O. Patrick and Anna Grace Patrick $220,000
739 Poinsettia St., Unit 12G from Tim W. Teaster and Mary Winter Teaster to Katie Beaty Mayes $289,500
29206
4645 Crystal Drive from Hannah Stricklin, n/k/a Hannah Butler to J. Adger Brown, Jr. $153,000
6900 Longbrook Road from Eric Scott Schenck and Adrienne L. Schenck to Bruce W. Reisman $147,900
4532 Meadowood Road from Gregory D. Hudgens and Lauren T. Hudgens to Bryan Ford Boroughs $275,000
29209
120 Chesney Lane from Paul A. Mothena and Denise E. Mothena to Douglas Spencer Moore, Jr. and Ana Teixeira $298,000
216 Woodlands W. from Peter J. Brassard and Delores H. Brassard to Altair Global Services, LLC dba Altair Global Relocation $217,000
8111 Burdell Drive from Karen K. Daves to Donald Richardson, Sr. $179,900
7225 Venus Road from Sean D. Cooper and Carol L. Holt-Cooper f/k/a Carol L. Holt to James Lent $120,000
29210
432 Beatty Road from Alice Jeanne Thompson and Debra L. Ouzts to William H. South, IV and Kimberly S. South $115,000
218 Lawand Drive from Robert A. Hale and Mary H. Hale to Ma’Neasha Lake $147,000
1754 Haviland Circle from Russell Marchese to Andre A. Savoy $115,000
418 Moet Drive from Turnkey Rentals, LLC to Terence J. Gibbs $118,000
942 Curtis Street from Estate of Ella Annette Shuler Bostain a/k/a Ella S. Bostain to Travis Middleton and Lauren Middleton $118,650
180 Springhaven Drive from Pinkie D. Alford to Alexander Scott Temple Fraley and Sara Cathryn Boerin $120,000
29212
15 Arbor Vine Court from Brent Warner Jordan to George Fountain, Jr. and Suzanne Fountain $123,000
29223
108A-B Winterberry Lane from Northland Property Development, LLC to Martin L. Johnson, Maxine F. Johnson and William O. Higgins $174,000
120 N. Brickyard Road from Christopher Robnett and Dixie V. Robnett to JBD II Holdings, LLC $150,000
205 Gate Post Lane from John G. Stone and Jacqueline Ann Stone to Christina Newport Bass $100,000
29229
329 Woodlands Ridge Road from Leila Hallman Eskew to Ashley L. Marczesky $130,500
1348 May Oak Circle from Christopher D. Neiger to Shameal S. Vaughn $100,500
119 Hardwood Drive from Alvin L. Allen to Tonya Wright $137,000
220 Peninsula Way from Phillip D. Lamm and Teena L. Lamm to Michael S. Meadows and Jennifer N. Meadows $441,000
644 Dulaney Bend from ACT Capital, LLC to Justin Nelson, Sr. $189,900
305 Huntcliff Drive from Possess the Land of SC, LLC to Ji S. Kim $168,900
112 Branchview St. from Estate of Ollie Wages Martin to Richard Browder and Debbie Browder $173,900
3 Gardenhill Drive from Michael J. Reagor and Nancy E. Reagor to Shawn Bethea $168,900
119 Wotan Road from Lois Grant to Amy C. Armstrong $157,000
Lexington County
29033
706 and 702 Taylor Road from Eva S. Evans to Owen Electric Steel Company of South Carolina $200,000
712 Karlaney Avenue from Danny E. Carr to Richard Woodruff Chewning, V $115,000
29036
335 Limestone Road from William E. Benson, IV and Sherri H. Benson to Amanda Simconis and James E. Poston, III $344,000
160 Palm Street from Guy J. Gierhart and Elizabeth B. Gierhart to Buford Lee Hinson, Jr. a/k/a Buford Lee Hinson and Margaret Johnson Hinson $305,000
Bear Creek Road from Kelly Edward Frick to Ronald G. Jowers and Michele A. Jowers $145,000
105 Hilton View Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Mitchell A. Ganis and Margaret M. Ganis $319,603
710 Soldier Gray Lane from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Soledad Velina $189,450
133 Arrow Shores Circle from Laura Korb a/k/a Laura M. Korb to Robert Francis Scott and Melissa Anne Scott $350,000
29053
729 Cherry Blossom Road from Anthony L. Zeman, Sr. and Theresa Ann Zeman f/k/a Theresa A. Randolph to Jordan W. Trimnal and Heather Trimnal $242,500
29054
85 Downing Circle from Huey Hurley and Karina Marie Hurley to Robert A. Mendenall and Melissa A. Mendenall $276,500
29063
72 Palmetto Wood Parkway from Mabel S. Trexler and Nancy T. Amundson to Janet Boatwright f/k/a Janet P. Youngblood $224,500
29070
137 Summer Breeze Drive from Joel D. Rodgers and Crystal M. Rodgers to Deborah S. Teer $341,500
138 Switch Grass Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to John E. Moore, III and Jesse L. Kinkead $203,873
29072
245 Popes Lane from James E. Sapp and Marina Sapp to Alfred Sereque and Julie C. Sereque $237,000
432 Ivy Green Lane from Charles D. Godwin, Jr. and Kimberly A. Godwin to Brian T. Little and Christy S. Little $225,000
308 Secret Cove Drive from David G. Rucker and Cynthia P. Rucker to Charles D. Godwin, Jr. and Kimberly A. Godwin $440,000
109 Faskin Lane from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Timothy Lively $166,900
144 Oldtown Drive from Michelle Lester f/k/a Michelle L. Pompilius and John D. Lester to Liying Zhao $208,000
210 Drooping Leaf Lane from United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to Kenneth J. Berchey $119,700
121 Broad Oak Lane from Gilbert W. Rubloff and Marion F. Rubloff to Gareth Moore $148,000
320 Lanham Spring Way from John Brophy and Eileen Brophy to David G. Solomon and Deidre A. Solomon $144,200
456 Drooping Leaf Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Donald P. Sullivan and Dorothy A. Sullivan $230,204
154 Burma Road from Howard Evans Jones to Micah Loran Mercer and Yujin In $108,500
120 Misty Dew Lane from James A. Crugnale and Carolyn A. Crugnale to Lindsey A. Bedenbaugh $145,000
216 Pink Camellia Lane from Jason Thomas Swinford and Mary Garcia Swinford to Charles Tracy Irvin and Allison Marie Irvin $278,000
433 Hosea Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Denise McClary McCaston $158,900
108 Mark 1 Road from Jack L. Moore and Linda G. Moore to James E. Sapp and Marina Sapp $440,000
207 Hounds Run Lane from Terry L. Alexander and Tammy B. Alexander to Charles E. Smith, III and Jennifer A. Smith $252,500
529 Meadow Grass Lane from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Andrienne M. Mitchell $254,902
304 Laryn Lane from Nora Jane Madsen Trust to Jack L. Moore and Linda G. Moore $254,000
142 Rocky Well Road from Terry M. Zuch to Leslie Carmichael Clamp and Rocky Alan Clamp $324,000
132 Crimson Oak Drive from Jessica A. Lindler and Joshua B. Lindler to Stephen W. Ivey $130,000
728 Corley Mill Road from Harry Wyman Kleckley a/k/a H. Wyman Kleckley to Jason Torbett and Lori D. Torbett $184,977
424 Creek Side Lane from William Hall Fike and Monica Leigh Nista Fike to Morgan Blake King and Lindsey Ammons $171,500
29073
127 Harbor Glen Drive from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Derek J. Wrap and Emine Wray $194,000
245 Windy Hollow Drive from Daniel C. Teater and Ashley Michelle Logan to Jeanette B. Cutter $132,000
340 Knotts Circle from Michael S. Cullinan and Emily H. Cullinan to Hiren Trivedi and Kumari J. Trivedi $167,400
298 Mossborough Drive from Estate of Wendy D. Watkins to Laura Marie Granade $138,300
222 Smokewood Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Dale C. Ward and Kari T. Ward $290,000
645 Riglaw Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Kendell Veshun Gary and Sharika Gary $188,800
516 Plum Tree Court from Paul W. Learn and Sarah M. Harcourt n/k/a Sarah Learn to Brice William Milbourne $117,000
100 Opago Way from Andrew Baust to Felicia Gorss $136,488
5921 Platt Springs Road from Loretta F. Zeigler to Frankie L. Hays $130,000
239 Long Crest Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Whitney J. Robertson and Cassandra M. Robertson $313,662
1778 Crassula Drive from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Margaret Wheeler and Rodney Wheeler $159,078
751 Colina Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Comeshia A.D. Owens $176,768
29169
117 Brewer’s Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jaime Rowe $143,360
1100 Brookwood Circle from Alvis R. Nanney, Jr. and Merri M. Nanney to Noel J. Lopez $106,000
29170
156 War Admiral Drive from Kari T. Ward and Dale C. Ward to Joseph John Truzzolino $159,000
217 Cedar Hill Lane from Paul J. Angus to Casie L. Gable $130,000
4982 Platt Springs Road from Billy R. Oswald to Robert P. Saunders and Cynthia L. Saunders $120,000
315 Savanna Woods Lane from Wendall Jeffrey Loftis to Robert D. Brock and Mary L. Brock $109,500
29172
120 Bunker Drive from George W. Sightler to Jackey Ray Hendrix and Tiffany Aileen Hendrix $145,000
29210
1136 Greenvalley Lane from George S. Meeks and Marie R. Meeks to Dmitri Faddoul Najim $140,000
29212
243 Berwick Road from Capstone Group, LLC to Alana Tyler-Priester and Demorian Priester $191,500
178 Doverside Drive from Deborah L. Tripp to Calondra Singleton $159,900
920 Calvary Church Road from Ronald Hoover to Michael Wayne Bush and Mary S. Bush $139,650
224 Goldstone Drive from Cynthia Ann Hicks to Arthur D. King and Nancy E. King $155,000
100 E. Selwood Lane from Daniel Joseph Sitter and Janice Lattimore Sitter to John David Amat and Anaxel Amat $235,000
5839 Ellisor St. from Reid W. Baird to Mathew C. Young and Alisha D. Young $119,500
234 Merchants Drive from Laura L. Stuckey to Shannon D. Kleynenberg $120,000
311 Biddle Road from Zidac Holdings, LLC to Catherine L. Bryant $114,000
216 Mariners Row from Carol R. Goebel and Virginia R. Cooke to Gerald Talbert Willis, Sr. $110,000
Kershaw County
29009
3615 Timrod Road from Rita G. Davis to Pamela E. Lewis $112,000
2187 Old Georgetown Road E. from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Thomas R. Dean $150,000
29020
37 Colony Drive from Randy D. Aday and Tabatha Aday a/k/a Tabitha Aday to Cody E. Blackmon $113,900
2396 Lockhart Road from Bock Construction, Inc. to Jenna L. Polson and Trey L. Polson $244,765
481 Pickett Thomas Road from Estate of Patricia A. Cook Johnson to Edward M. Royall $220,000
29045
30 Casey Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Isrrael Villalobos and Juana Bravo $204,695
29078
1127 Medfield Road from Jessica Knott Sweet and Gregory Sweet, Jr. to George Alvin Gantt, Sr. and Carey W. Gantt $126,500
11 Remington Drive from William E. Salter and Ann B. Salter to Woodrow W. Smith, III and Camie L. Smith $186,000
415 Cook Road from J.N. Green & Associates, LLC to Michael Isaac and Pamela Isaac $210,000
20 Rugar Drive from James Flood, Louise Y. Marlow, Leroy Marlow, Tony Marlow and Elaine R. Roscoe n/k/a Elaine Cooper to Randy Jacobs $209,900
