Seawright receives Winthrop’s Outstanding Young Alumni Award

Columbia resident Antjuan Seawright received the 2016 Outstanding Young Alumni Award during Winthrop University’s Homecoming Reunion Weekend. Seawright, a 2008 graduate, is chief executive of Sunrise Communications. Seawright has led many grassroots and strategic efforts for political and corporate clients, including service as the senior political advisor to the S.C. Senate Democratic Caucus. The Outstanding Young Alumni Award recognizes a former Winthrop student whose service to the Rock Hill university and the community has reflected positively on all alumni and on the university.
