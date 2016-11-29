Amazon to move North Charleston book operations to Columbia

Amazon’s relocation of a book-making facility to Columbia could mean nearly 150 new jobs in the area, the company said Tuesday.
The Seattle-based company will relocate its North Charleston fulfillment center so it will be closer to its Cayce distribution hub, the company said, and all associates at the manufacturing site are being offerred continuing roles at the Columbia site.
The North Charleston employees could also transfer to any of more than 70 other Amazon locations, officials said. No timeline or location for the Midlands opening has yet been announced. The North Charleston facility will close in March.
“We will be opening a new, larger site in Columbia,” said Nina Lindsey, a corporate spokeswoman. The North Charleston facility, which prints and ships books, is in a 126,000-square-foot warehouse, which the company currently leases.
Amazon opened a 1-million-square-foot plant off Interstate 77 in Cayce in 2011, and the company had almost an immediate impact on the area’s employment. It also is a significant contributor to the region’s local tax base.
The $125 million facility, on 90 acres, employs more than 2,000 full-time workers and approximately 3,000 part-time workers at the site.
