Daugherty joins Columbia architectural and design firm

Todd Daugherty has joined JHS Architecture Integrated Design as an architectural intern. Daugherty brings more than six years of design experience. A graduate of the New School of Architecture & Design in San Diego, Ca., Daugherty has experience in a wide range of architectural building types including commercial and residential design. He also is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. JHS Architecture Integrated Design, Inc. is a design and planning organization headquartered in Columbia offering in-house architectural, planning, and interior design services.
