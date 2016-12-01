Business

December 1, 2016 11:37 AM

Whitener re-elected chair of City Center Partnership

Tripp Whitener of South State Bank has been re-elected as chairman of the City Center Partnership, a non-profit group the supports development of the Main Street District in downtown Columbia. Other officers are: Lee Mashburn of Mashburn Construction, vice chairman; Donald R. Tomlin of Tomlin and Company, secretary; Lauren Smith of Holder Properties, treasurer. All will serve one-year terms.

