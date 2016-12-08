Johnson to lead philanthropic’s investment outreach

Erin Johnson has joined the Central Carolina Community Foundation in the newly-created position of vice president for community investment. Johnson will lead the foundation’s efforts to increase its impact in the Midlands. She will take a leadership role promoting and facilitating effective philanthropy and oversee grantmaking, scholarships programs and other initiatives. Johnson has held positions with the S.C. Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy, Baylor University and DHEC.
