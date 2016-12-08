IT firm moving 1,500 jobs to Lancaster County

A Texas-based information technology company said Thursday that it’s building a new global headquarters in Lancaster County, S.C., about 6 miles south of Ballantyne – a move that will bring 1,500 new jobs and a $41 million investment.
CompuCom will hire the workers over the next five to seven years, the company said. Hiring is set to start immediately.
As part of the move, CompuCom will be relocating employees from a Charlotte office on Arco Corporate Drive, a move that’s expected to start in December 2017. The company employs about 100 in Charlotte.
Construction is already underway on the facility in the Bailes Ridge Business Center, a corporate park built to encourage development in upstate South Carolina. It’s located off S.C. 160 at Old Bailes Road in rapidly growing Indian Land. The 150,000-square-foot building will host corporate offices and a global contact center, the company said.
Currently headquartered in Plano, Texas, CompuCom provides IT infrastructure services to other companies.
State job tax credits have been approved to help lure the company, but a S.C. Commerce Department spokeswoman said the total amount they could ultimately be worth was not available. The incentives award includes a $1 million grant from South Carolina’s Rural Infrastructure Fund to help offset the costs of the new office.
“This is an exciting new chapter in CompuCom’s journey,” said CompuCom CEO Dan Stone, in a statement. “This location will bring together our product and service development teams in one site, enabling them to closely partner with our senior leadership team – ultimately, to enhance the end-user experience for our clients.”
South Carolina economic development officials said the jobs announcement is a major victory for Lancaster County. CompuCom has 11,500 employees worldwide.
“Our state excels, not only in manufacturing and agribusiness, but also it is increasingly a top choice for corporate headquarters and the technology sector,” said South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. “CompuCom joins an ever-growing community of tech businesses that call South Carolina home, and we look forward to watching them grow in Lancaster County for years to come.”
Foundry Commercial represented CompuCom in the building lease, while Womble Carlyle served as the tax incentive consultant. A joint venture of The Keith Corporation and MPV Properties is developing the new building.
South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, set to join the Trump administration as ambassador to the United Nations soon, said the company’s move is “extremely important to our state.”
“We could not be more excited to welcome this fantastic company to the South Carolina family,” said Haley.
The move by CompuCom is the latest business lured to the section of South Carolina near Charlotte. Last week, Haley cut the ribbon to open a new campus for LPL Financial, which now employs more than 1,000 people in Fort Mill off S.C. 160. The company plans to expand to 3,000 workers in the coming years.
In Indian Land, also on S.C. 160, Chinese textile-maker Keer last year opened a $218 million mill. And technology and marketing firm Red Ventures continues to grow in Indian Land, where the company employs more than 2,200 at its headquarters near S.C. 160 and U.S. 521.
“Lancaster County is ecstatic that CompuCom has selected Indian Land for its new global headquarters. This is very exciting news for the county, region and state,” said Lancaster County Council Chairman Bob Bundy.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
