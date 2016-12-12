Building near USC’s Horseshoe sells for $600,000

Richland County
29016
117 Fox Hill Drive from Thomas E. Hanzlik and Kimberly T. Hanzlik to Steven Marshall and Tia Marshall $247,400
1530 Beasley Creek Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Almeka T. Green $236,180
228 Merrimont Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jason C. Rohrer and Amber Rohrer $236,801
303 Pinewood Cottage Lane from Kristina M. Luque-Blacklocke to Brenda W. Holmes $152,900
409 Knollside Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to James Ludden and Pollyana Ludden $320,000
526 Patterdale Lane from James C. Ludden and Pollyana S. Ludden to Garfield D. Douse $465,000
821 Near Creek Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Alfred Reynolds and Alma Maxine Reynolds $310,133
824 Coriander Road from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Curtis L. Weeks and Betty D. Weeks $449,999
29036
1157 Portrait Hill Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Thomas Wessinger Griffin and Jennifer Stewart Griffin $256,458
1384 Portrait Hill Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Gordon M. McCay and Martha W. McCay $296,342
213 Willowood Parkway from Judith H. Collins to Heather M. Johnikin $190,000
322 Pepperbush Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Craig Bradford Quine and Teresa Snider Quine $259,929
417 Crawley Lane from William F. Gray and Rebecca Pope Gray to Shannon Lee Caudill and Wendi B. Caudill $190,000
29045
346 Palm Sedge Loop from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Darrel J. Ford and Flora Ann Ford $427,989
617 Green Pasture Court from Samuel E. McEady to Antoinette Banson $139,500
29061
54 Stacey Pointe Court from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Edward Goodwin, Jr. $172,500
29063
217 Caedmon’s Creek Drive from John P. Coleman and Wendy M. Coleman to Benjamin Carns and Cameron Carns $231,000
314 Nichols Branch Lane from Catherine D. Livingston to James L. Sutton, IV and Roddey W. Sutton $233,000
902 Riverwalk Way from Helen G. Blume to Sharlett C. Edwards $110,000
29201
1105 Benton St. from Gerald D. Skipper, Jr. and Michelle R. Skipper f/k/a R. Michelle Sibley to Emily Torchia $142,000
1324 Pulaski St., Unit A-212 from Pauline J. Frampton and J. Wyman Frampton to Michael Stone Seigel Arnold $239,500
919 Sumter St. from Estate of Claudous Murray Lide, Jr. to Baby J’s LLC $600,000
1700 Catawba St. from Luther J. Battiste, III and Judy M. Battiste to Michael Stephens and Lucian Stephens $527,500
900 S. Stadium Drive, Unit N713 from Kerry L. Cromer to Michael M. Grooms $190,000
29204
2729 Putnam St. from Arcadia Investors, LLC to Michaela Randolph and Zachary Randolph $146,500
29205
129 S. Sims Avenue from G & M Properties of South Carolina, LLC to David R. Pinkney and Jessica Kimmel $490,000
619 S. Maple St. from B&B Associates, Inc. dba B&B Homes, LLC to Kyle H. Bryant and Lindsey A. Bryant $247,000
949 Howard St. from Virginia M. Scotchie to BVI Investments, LLC $115,000
29206
152 Alexander Circle from A. Forbes Patterson and Cynthia Barrier Castengera Patterson to Rebecca Lourie and Joel Lourie $419,585
1737 Graeme Road from Martin R. McClure to Claud N. Sapp, IV and Shawncee S. Sapp $329,900
2012 N. Hunters Court from Lantz L. Cox to Katherine A. Rook $147,000
3709 Sandhill Road from Leslie Jerry f/k/a Leslie McCourt to Adam D. Houk $165,000
420 Spring Lake Road from Christopher J. Kopecky and Rachel B. Huggins-Kopecky a/k/a Blake Huggins Kopecky to Robert H. Smith and Catherine F. McClung Smith $735,000
4511 Sandy Ridge Road from Geddings H. Crawford and Karla E. Brannon n/k/a Karla Crawford to Jacob Blair and Lucy Blair $186,900
5420 Magnolia Park Circle from Kenny J. Whitby to Leonid Z. Kaplan $174,500
5904 Lakeshore Drive from Douglas Stursberg and Tracy Stursberg to Robert B. Greene and Catherine S. Greene $495,000
740 Spring Lake Road from James N. Deierlein, Jr. and Jane K. Deierlein to B&B Homes, LLC $562,000
29210
3007 Park St. from Estate of Paul C. Tomlinson to Teah E. Weiss and Scott A. Weiss $365,000
29212
145 Sandalewood Lane from Mark D. Sitterly and Sheryl L. Sitterly to Neil P. Scott and Melissa Potter Scott $157,900
29223
1810 Pennfield Drive from Estate of Connie Marie Monroe to Carol A. Davis $100,000
2000 Cheltenham Lane from State Street Holdings, LLC to Christopher Balaska $109,900
204 Valley Spring Road from Stephen G. Harrell and Katherine R. Harrell to Freddie Morgan $215,000
208 Northlake Road from Craig Douglas Henn to Amye L. Turner $199,000
228 Mallet Hill Road from Albatross 1, LLC to Charlotte L. Gaskins $267,000
344 White Birch Circle from Julia C. Kennedy to Julie Beasley $202,500
7800 Parklane Road from Robert Ashe and Rachel L. Ward to Anngelia Alberta Lewis $149,750
29229
120 Van Der Horst Drive from Andrew P. Dennis and Elizabeth T. Dennis to Brian A. Goins $215,000
1216 Valhalia Drive from Jason K. Tyler to Yarlin Beatriz Santeliz Cruz $127,000
182 Palmetto Park Circle from Cheryl L. Prince to Gordon F. Dobson and Michelle L. Dobson $116,000
200 Grandview Circle from Sherman G. Crosland and Angela R. Crosland to Shareka Peterson $189,000
223 Ashton Hill Drive from Kimberly A. Barr to Carol T. Roberts $182,500
35 Crystal Springs Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Theodore M. Holliday, II and Kimberly S. Grant-Holliday $238,647
501 Gingerbread Court from Tiffany A. Devane to Gene Edward Angell and Carol Ann Angell $126,900
545 Robins Egg Drive from Brian A. Goins to Rakia Anyetta Howard and Sharon Matthews Howard $123,900
Lexington County
29033
1514 State St. from Thomas Randall Hallman to Alvis R. Nanney, Jr. and Merri M. Nanney $152,500
1111 Blake Drive from Derek Nattier to Michael-Anthony Weaver and Elizabeth Campbell $423,000
2016 Parliament Road from Hugh Tuttle to Hallie Phipps and Jason Galloway $102,500
409 Lafayette Avenue from Estate of Marshall T. Bogan to Frank E. Dedmon $110,000
1120 Garden Avenue from Jane C. Mann to William Kistler Bledsoe $150,000
29036
8198 Green Meadow Drive from Thomas W. Landrum and David E. Etheredge to Charles O. Morgan $255,000
161 Columbia Avenue from Rosemary C. Frick, Vickie Jane Chapman Buychignani, Ronald Earl Chapman and Sherry C. Bolard to Decker Associates, LLC $265,000
130 Hilton View Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Michael Joseph Renzi $322,487
104 Old Sawmill Trail from Bret M. Byrd and Stacey A. Byrd to Katherine M. Ruby $207,000
29053
376 Sprahler St. from Christopher J. Pilkington to Benjamin K. Dawson, IV and Katie E. Dennis $119,000
218 and 224 Carroll Farm Road from Jeffrey D. Carroll and Melody A. Carroll to Robert S. Robertson, Wendy B. Robertson and Dallas Katrena Beckham $400,000
1017 Woodtrail Drive from David L. Cotton and Robin T. Cotton to William A. Boozer, III and Karen M. Boozer $142,500
159 Sandy Creek Court from James Owens to Dwayne M. Jeffcoat $113,950
1059 Pine Plains Road from Loretta N. Price to James W. Boutchyard and Megan R. Boutchyard $365,000
4303 Fish Hatchery Road from Lena Michelle Starks to Michele Riley and Andrew Riley $127,000
29054
247 Pintail Lake Drive from VRE Pintail Point, LLC to Christopher E. Perry and Amanda Perry $170,000
2805 Hwy. 378 from Christiana Trust to R. Walston $194,669
29063
5 Dean Crest Road from Tim Dorton, Rita Dorton and Lauren M. Carnprobst to Linzy Laird $106,000
201 Gales River Road from Phoenix Properties, LLC to Caleb R. Backman $106,000
300 Castle Vale Road from Mark L. Brannon and Elizabeth R. Brannon to William Andrew Fogle and Brittany Marie Osmanski $134,000
29070
225 Alice Howell Lane from Robert L. Ballard, Jr. to Raymond Scott Heath $235,000
1679 Broad St. from Columbia Farms of Georgia, Inc. to Richard J. Rankin $139,500
29072
262 Yale Road from Benjamin O’Neal Staples and Jennifer H. Staples to Dean M. Carroll and Sherry B. Carroll $232,750
124 Harmon Creek Court from Mark A. Fleck to Benjamin A. Rudge and Laura E. Crummie $169,000
356 Merus Drive from NVR, Inc. to Rously Michel $161,185
307 Mossback Trail from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Lisa L. Czerw $285,219
105 Arnwood Court from LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Amanda P. Johnson and Vanis Johnson, Jr. $152,000
237 Garden Gate Way from McQuinn Homes, LLC to Jennifer Ann Kanabroski and Michael Gary Kanabroski $197,240
108 Royal Creek Drive from Palmetto Properties Development, LLC to Bradley T. Hughes and Gerri W. Hughes $299,000
429 Oxford Road from Lewis P. Rollins and Patricia W. Rollins to James Patrick Sullivan and Kelly Danielle Sullivan $214,900
233 River Club Road from Kurtis W. Mueller and Megan D. Mueller to Clayton W. Sparks $314,000
631 Meadow Grass Lane from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to David T. Cromer, Sr. and Dawn Cromer $280,800
212 Rising Star Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Michael S. Spring and Karen B. Spring $304,000
639 Meadow Grass Lane from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Ervin J. Pearson and Jennifer C. Pearson $285,526
240 Rising Star Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Tiffany Raley and Brian Raley $328,535
134 Vista Oaks Drive from Laura A. Young to Joseph P. Power $150,000
217 Rollingwood Drive from Jennifer McGannon n/k/a Jennifer Bonnema and Ian C. Bonnema to Deborah Nieri $207,000
534 Meadow Grass Lane from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Casey D. Harold and Melissa J. Harold $282,262
3 Little Hollow Lane from Nour Eddine Derouiche to Leslie Poujol Brown $145,000
305 Gemstone Court from Debra Schwarcz to Donna Moreno and Gerard Moreno $110,000
743 Carriage Lake Drive from L. Wilson Fairey and Wrenn H. Fairey to Ashley Edens and Kristi Edens $218,000
460 Drooping Leaf Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Regina Williams $223,796
324 Clearbrook Circle from NVR, Inc. to Marilou C. Silva $211,975
251 Clearbrook Circle from NVR, Inc. to Burkhardt Vaughan Tennent and Misty Hawkins Tennent $242,464
415 St. Claire Place from Christopher L. King and Lisa W. King to David Michael Laughead and Krystal Dawn Laughead $271,000
472 Riglaw Circle from Christopher Woods and Carlie Woods to Taylor Nasenauer and Michael Glasser $154,000
212 Hammock Drive from Kara S. Church n/k/a Kara S. Grant to Srilakshmi Parvathaneni $203,000
1520 N. Lake Drive from Brenda W. Wicker f/k/a Brenda W. Deloach, Robert M. Wingard, Jr., Ronnie A. Wingard, Elizabeth W. Hiller and Danny J. Wingard to JR Lex2, LLC $350,000
100 Wood Dale Drive from Earl M. Smith, Jr. and Teresa B. Smith to Zachary K. Moore and Jeannie K. Moore $167,000
193 Royal Oaks Lane from Harold D. Hinson and Gloria E. Hinson to William Troy Murphy and Tracy D. Murphy $335,000
311 Martreb Place from Learn Properties, LLC to Sarah Learn and Paul W. Learn $185,000
220 Powell Drive from Katherine J. Hoke n/k/a Thompson to Michelle Sumner Harris $213,400
29073
195 Mesa Verde Drive from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Lawton R. Connor $130,802
115 Castlefield Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Zachery Brandon Carroll $161,725
222 Smokewood Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Dale C. Ward and Kari T. Ward $290,000
628 Juniper Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Vicente Gutierrez $218,430
201 Crickhollow Circle from Thomas W. Landrum and David E. Etheredge to Leonard N. Atkinson $129,000
1019 Boiling Springs Road from Jonathan R. Winburn and Alexis T. Winburn to Eric A. LeGrand and Celeste M. Oxley $139,000
106 Bending Oak Court from Ferlundo J. Tullock and Phermella L. Tullock to James R. Umholtz and Kathleen M. Umholtz $164,000
644 Old Orangeburg Road from Low 2001 Trust to Martin L. Johnson and Maxine F. Johnson $275,000
648 and 652 Old Orangeburg Road from Chu Family Trust to Martin L. Johnson, Maxine F. Johnson and William O. Higgins $550,000
248 Lake Shire Drive from David Hayes to Jeremy Davis $150,000
114 Roost Court from Woodman Properties, LLC to Jo Ann W. Busbee $108,000
114 Eagleview Drive from Linda S. Oliver to Sarah S. Glen $132,500
238 Viking Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Lawrence Joseph Adams and Consuelo Annette Adams $179,680
210 Mineral Springs Circle from Grover C. Edwards, Jr. to Peter F. Muszynski $128,500
107 Raspberry Hill Court from Gay R. Brennan and Michael E. Brennan to Robert L. Singleton and Michelle H. Singleton $140,000
120 Castlefield Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Charles Hudson and Mattie Hudson $173,845
1516 Nazareth Road from Bruce D. Brown and Cynthia D. Brown to Ronnie Taylor and Alita G. Taylor $167,000
160 Riglaw Circle from Dorothy J. Wheeler to Johnny L. Jordan and Janice M. Jordan $125,000
425 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Matthew Tyler Hutto and Nancy Amanda Hardwick $178,382
713 Colina Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Sylvia Joan Petty $192,059
174 Greenbank Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to William S. Turbeville and Rebecca Sorensen Turbeville $278,640
126 Copper Bluff Road from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Cynthia L. Brown $150,000
141 Rovendell Drive from Wesley H. Wallace, Jr. and Jacqueline Wallace to Jimmie Guerrette and Amy Guerrette $225,000
425 Cape Jasmine Way from Craig Bowen and Laurie J. Bowen to Jeniffer M. Dugan $116,500
700 Vista Farm Court from Robert A. Powell, Jr. and Jamie F. Powell to Patrick Adam Coolidge $198,500
40 Windy Trail Court from Louis D. Weeks and Julie D. Weeks to Mariah Hebbe $130,200
351 Church View Loop from Joseph W. Cushion and Anne Cushion to Michel L. Guichard and Lynn M. Guichard $213,000
29123
105 Josh Road from Unity of SC, LLC to Richard E. Bell and Sarah Bell $105,000
29160
566 Burns Drive from Melanie Moss-Butler to Shelley D. Yon $111,900
29169
215-217 Burlie Court from James Harvey Downey to Jaks J Properties, LLC $120,000
29170
424 Emanuel Creek Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Monic D. Johns $137,490
530 Pineberry Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Lanodda N. Singletary $172,900
3017 Lawrence Road from David R. Riddle to Larry W. Evans $155,000
282 Emanuel Creek Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Brandon C. Lee $146,500
416 Emanuel Creek Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Brandon William Jones $140,440
324 Dove Trace Court from Jerald D. Robertson to Melissa M. Robertson $115,000
359 Ashburton Lane from Jason Dickerson to Keith D. Krell $210,000
545 Pineberry Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Robert B. Toole and Lindsey K. Toole $172,000
229 Skylight Drive from Mark S. Hoffert and Shari L. Hoffert to Berta Sue Eley and Angela Maccue $370,000
474 Henslowe Lane from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Tameeka Brown $191,990
2723 Roman Way from Arthur M. Albritton, Jr. and Marianne Albritton to Arthur M. Albritton, III and Audra Albritton $145,000
415 Congaree Ridge Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Harold N. Haskell, Jr. and Sally S. Haskell $324,885
4001 Edmund Highway from Edgert L. Bethea and Dennis L. Nipper to Insurit Insurance Agency $175,000
145 Courtney Oak Drive from John M. Anderson and Michelle C. Anderson to Meagan McNeill and Rocky Snuffer $137,000
29172
1147 Starview Dr. from EPDEM, LLC to Franklin E. S. Harris $116,000
29210
329 Tram Road from Ernest Magaro, Jr. Living Trust to Raymond Madden, Jr. and Shirley A. Madden $215,000
442 Pittsdowne Road from Kathryn L. Rice and Donna Rice Hughes to Lauren Cantey $145,000
214 Whittington Court from Tracy Alton Franklin, Janis Lynn Franklin, Gerald Wade (Jerry) Franklin and Margaret Lee (Peggy) Franklin to Beverly H. Hudson $115,000
508 Woodland Hills W. from Judith Gardner Gregory and Jimmy Roger Gregory to Nora L. Morehouse and David L. Morehouse $141,500
29212
201 Mariners Row from Charles O. Morgan to Martha A. Neal $142,505
113 Gaslight Lane from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to James Morgan, III and Tora T. Isaac $258,640
802 Annondale Court from William H. Schneider and Yvonne R. Schneider to James K. Taylor and Dana Taylor $224,000
227 Spartan Drive from Stewardship Homes, LLC to Stephanie B. Pinckney $132,000
1518 Willow Creek Lane from Rhonda Walsh and Courtney A. Chavis to Gary T. McCauley and Pauline E. Howland $119,000
308 Clearwood Court from Kris D. Gamble to Robert Glen Lott, Jr. $320,000
Kershaw County
29020
2171A John G Richards Road from Phyllis Lee Fuqua to Zane L. Baum and Joan G. Baum $185,000
289 Rapid Run Road from Ted Weirich and Ursula Y. Weirich to Michael H. Van Tyne $202,000
1012 Tickle Hill Road from Jerry R. Catt and Vivian L. Catt to Kamini Patel $101,000
1529 Brewer Springs Road from Carol Kramer Johnson a/k/a Carol K. Johnson to Shaun L. Ratcliff and Jessica Ratcliff $352,500
2288 Beaver Creek Road from Tommy Gordon to Ronald E. Player $105,000
2049 Lakeshore Road from James Todd Fink and Jennifer Lee Fink to David D. Baker and Denise A. Baker $377,500
2107 Jumelle Springs Road from Kenneth B. Hill to Jerry H. Reed and Tanya S. Reed $230,000
1615 Sailing Club Road from Norman E. Lance, Jr. and Paula W. Lance to Baxter W. Starnes and Gwendolyn T. Starnes $105,000
102 Sandy Springs Drive from Doreatha W. Carlos to Michael A. Murray $115,000
4254 Elder Road from Betty Jeanne Burns Living Truyst to Thomas Michael Bell $135,000
29045
25 Driftwood Avenue from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Erin A. Summerville $159,600
2 Tumbleweed Court from Model Home Holdings, LLC to Harry L. Santiago and Sarah L. Hines- Santiago $200,000
62 Nature Lane from John Blake Pitzer and Ona McCoy Pitzer to James Vee Thorpe, Jr. and Shimsook Thorpe $157,000
29078
1222 Fredericksburg Drive S. from Robert A. Beauchemin and Windy G. Beauchemin to Paul Edward Davis, Jr. and Lisa P. Davis $290,000
556 Pine Grove Road from Eric Lowder Baskin and Kristan B. Stoneman to Jeremy W. Ray and Jessica L. Ray $175,000
131 Branhamwood Road from HR Property Solutions, LLC to Jason P. O’Connor and Shianne O’Connor $138,000
104 Lakewood Drive from Doss Psilinakis to Han V. Le $116,000
Top real estate transactions
Top Five Richland County
420 Spring Lake Road 29206 from Christopher J. Kopecky and Rachel B. Huggins-Kopecky a/k/a Blake Huggins Kopecky to Robert H. Smith and Catherine F. McClung Smith $735,000
919 Sumter St. 29201 from Estate of Claudous Murray Lide, Jr. to Baby J’s LLC $600,000
740 Spring Lake Road 29206 from James N. Deierlein, Jr. and Jane K. Deierlein to B&B Homes, LLC $562,000
1700 Catawba St. 29201 from Luther J. Battiste, III and Judy M. Battiste to Michael Stephens and Lucian Stephens $527,500
5904 Lakeshore Drive 29206 from Douglas Stursberg and Tracy Stursberg to Robert B. Greene and Catherine S. Greene $495,000
Top Five Lexington County
648 and 652 Old Orangeburg Road 29073 from Chu Family Trust to Martin L. Johnson, Maxine F. Johnson and William O. Higgins $550,000
1111 Blake Drive 29033 from Derek Nattier to Michael-Anthony Weaver and Elizabeth Campbell $423,000
218 and 224 Carroll Farm Road 29053 from Jeffrey D. Carroll and Melody A. Carroll to Robert S. Robertson, Wendy B. Robertson and Dallas Katrena Beckham $400,000
229 Skylight Drive 29170 from Mark S. Hoffert and Shari L. Hoffert to Berta Sue Eley and Angela Maccue $370,000
1059 Pine Plains Road 29053 from Loretta N. Price to James W. Boutchyard and Megan R. Boutchyard $365,000
Top Five Kershaw County
2049 Lakeshore Road 29020 from James Todd Fink and Jennifer Lee Fink to David D. Baker and Denise A. Baker $377,500
1529 Brewer Springs Road 29020 from Carol Kramer Johnson a/k/a Carol K. Johnson to Shaun L. Ratcliff and Jessica Ratcliff $352,500
1222 Fredericksburg Drive S. 29078 from Robert A. Beauchemin and Windy G. Beauchemin to Paul Edward Davis, Jr. and Lisa P. Davis $290,000
2107 Jumelle Springs Road 29020 from Kenneth B. Hill to Jerry H. Reed and Tanya S. Reed $230,000
289 Rapid Run Road 29020 from Ted Weirich and Ursula Y. Weirich to Michael H. Van Tyne $202,000
Comments