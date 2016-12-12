Dave & Buster’s coming to Columbiana Centre in February

Dave & Buster’s, the lively sports-watching, entertainment and American-styled eatery, will open its first venue in the Capital City early next year, tentatively on Feb. 13.
The Dallas-based franchisor is preparing to occupy up to 30,000 square feet of space previously occupied by Sears in Columbiana Centre off Harbison Boulevard, according to the company’s website, www.daveandbusters.com.
Mall general manager Andrew Peach confirmed those plans on Monday, though the company could not be reached for further comment.
Dave & Buster’s has only one other South Carolina location – in Greenville. The company is hiring for all positions, the website says, including managers, game techs, servers and hosts, front desk, cooks and bartenders.
Formally founded in 1982, when the company opened its first store in Dallas, Dave & Busters is the combination of separate businesses begun in the 1970s when Buster opened a restaurant and, down the street, Dave opened a place for adults to find entertainment.
The restaurant is known for good food, a variety of specialty drinks, its family atmosphere, a popular venue for watching sports, and an abundance of state-of-the-art games for entertainment.
Dave & Buster’s has 80 locations and is a publicly-traded company on Nasdaq. The company locates regionally in areas with a daytime population of 700,000 to 1 million people within a 10-mile range, its website says.
American malls are no longer destinations to merely shop, Peach said. Instead, malls have become entertainment destinations, he said, and the new Dave & Buster’s should be popular for young adults, families and college students.
