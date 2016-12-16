What did a condo at the City Club in the Vista sell for?

Richland County
29016
1094 Valley Estates Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Lisa D. Shannon and Traci B. Simmons $314,582
29036
124 Spring Blossom Lane from John Brian Cheuvront, Cathleen C. O’Dell and Duane Camden Cheuvront to Michael Gimenez and Cristina J. Kasales-Gimenez $160,000
377 Massey Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jermaine Andrews $246,293
293 Massey Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Joyce R. Cochran $253,956
29045
901 Northern Dancer Lane from Jennifer Ward to Sandy Mickens $159,000
29063
1111 Riverwalk Way from B&B Real Estate Investors, LLC to Joseph M. Bunch and Crystal London Bunch $136,900
29201
3438 Keenan Drive from Jonathan R. Robinson and Melissa Pullen to Sallie E. Rogers $108,500
300 Gervais St., Unit 204 from David E. Anderson and Pamela O. Anderson to Christina M. Whaley and David G. Whaley, Jr. $305,100
29203
37 S. Silasbrook Court from Four Roses, LLC to Raynard A. Eubanks $115,500
29205
600 La Bruce Lane from Derosset Myers, Jr. and Felicity Costin Myers to Ryan Thomas Coleman $360,000
2407 Monroe St. from Caroline Dixon Bartman f/k/a Carolina W. Dixon to Andrew Robert Walker and Sarah Jane Walker $212,000
1217 Fairview Drive from Keith R. Kenney and Susanna S. Melo to John F. Tyman, V and Mary Virginia H. Tynan $337,500
2719 Duncan St. from Corrine P. Ritchie and John M. Ritchie to Stephanie J. Chavez $367,000
29206
6027 Pine Valley Road from Eric P. Johansson and Emily T. Johansson to Louis B. Friedman $199,000
507 N. Trenholm Road from Margaret E. Neff to John R. Brown and Bettina B. Brown $168,000
29209
126 Wembly St. from Estate of Elaine Davis a/k/a Elaine F. Davis to Thomas E. Evans and Moriah Walden Evans $165,000
410 Hampton Forest Drive from Jessica R. Terry to Todd M. Matthews and Allison H. Matthews $103,900
29223
401 Great North Road from Tvizer Holdings, LLC to Brenda J. James and Jonathan Marshal Gearhart $127,000
100 Gills Crossing Road from Ryan M. Burlison and Paula M. Burlison to Samir R. Shah and Rupa Bhasin $536,000
332 Peppercorn Lane from Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Robert L. Vassor and Peggy A. Vassor $149,000
316 Wotan Drive from Sandra L. Hill to John E. DePaoli $193,000
208 Firebridge Road from Mary Alice Dial, Cheryl K. Wiggins, Theron L. Wiggins and Theron L. Wiggins, Trustee of the Theron L. Wiggins Trust to Robert Quentin Smith $130,000
153 Berry Tree Lane from Deane D. Pennington to Theodore F. Augustine and Suzanne Augustine $275,000
294 Berry Tree Lane from John Thomas Stallings and Lisa Stallings Lencke to John Thomas Stallings and Cynthia Beth Welborn $110,000
29229
517 Mystic Springs Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Nicole S. Mack and Vernon L. Mack $215,517
509 Mystic Springs Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Johnny McLeod and Fernanda McLeod $186,200
813 Harborside Lane from Patricia H. Earle to Linda Kay Christian $210,000
122 Avebury Lane from Nedra M. Schomp, Nedra S. Smith and Sherry S. Roberts to Sheila E. Presgraves and Kenny L. Presgraves, Jr. $105,000
39 Lee Ridge Court from Angela M. Cervenan f/k/a Angela K. Powers and David S. Cervenan to Mason A. Lee $189,000
113 Grandview Circle from Charlie L. Cuthbertson, Jr. and Sybil A. Cuthbertson to Stephen Lee Cuthbertson $165,000
Lexington County
29006
107 N. Peachtree St. from Paul B. Townes to Beth A. Adkins $146,000
29033
1910 Lybrand St. from Timothy D. McCarty and Paula M. McCarty to Adam J. Graff $106,900
303 Karlaney Avenue from Derrick A. Learn to Michael B. Adkins $113,500
29036
151 Long Pine Road from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to William A. Mims, III and Ashley Pulice Mims $150,000
615 Riverdale Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jason Grieves and Khara D. Grieves $365,760
617 Webster Pointe from Kenneth J. Hessler and Carolyn Sue Hessler to Marc Alumbaugh and Cheryl A. Alumbaugh $570,000
305 Tanners Mill Court from R. Mark Benning to Larry Jay Sluder, Jr. $160,890
150 Ventnor Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Christopher Matthew Pressley $192,921
333 Killian Point Road from Jesse Conrad Glasgow to John Dawalt $320,000
191 Elm Creek Drive from Kevin B. Kelly and Erin R. Kelly to Sheila R. Wright $175,000
29053
245 Sandy Valley Court from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Tyler A. Floyd $129,900
863C Old Wire Road from Robert E. Sellers to Charles H. Sellers, II $100,000
29054
160 Blue Wing Drive from Oscar M. West and Barbara Ann West to Michael E. West and Meredith A. West $450,000
29063
221 Chadford Road from Henry B. Summer to Luis Rivera-Pagan $102,500
29070
229 Harebell Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Marc H. Woodlief and Krystle M. Woodlief $172,356
100 Bob Sharpe Point from Gregory M. Garner and Angie McNair Garner to William G. Ellis, William L. Ellis and Jewel H. Ellis $520,000
633 Horse Creek Road from Robin Shull and Ricky Shull to Eric H. Eberhardt and Ruth Ann Eberhardt $110,000
29072
101 Rollingwood Drive from Dana Jayne Bowen n/k/a Dana Bowen Forrester to Kristopher Lauinger and Janelle Lauinger $131,000
209 Tillman St. from Robert W. Hawk and Sherrill L. Shue to Gregory D. Prevatte and Emily B. Wallace $260,000
322 Clearbrook Circle from NVR, Inc. to Glenn R. Steward and Diana L. Steward $248,350
158 Hickory Meadow Road from Timothy P. Sutton and Candace S. Sutton to Todd R. Lyle $231,000
249 Vista Springs Circle from Dean Skinner and Elizabeth Skinner to Saundra P. Claypoole and Jack W. Claypoole $315,000
560 Bronze Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Kevin Johnson and Deanna Johnson $297,684
148 Ashford St. from Erin F. Carson to Steven J. Bacik $188,000
116 Tanglewood Drive from Vienna S. Sandifer to Anna Grace LaFaye $340,000
443 Corvina Trail from NVR, Inc. to Chu Li Lin $179,985
112 Heights Avenue from Patrick C. Foster and Crystal A. Foster to James Michael Gibson and Debra Lamb Gibson $214,300
241 Clubside Drive from David D. Demoya and Laurie A. Demoya to Michael Clay Morrison, Jr. and Amanda Dent Morrison $462,000
596 Windmere Drive from Charles J. Brooks, II to Waterplant Annex, LLC $155,000
132 Cobblers Glen Court from Michael E. West and Meredith A. West to Matthew R. Lew $205,000
503 Oxford Court from Patricia Dempsey-Barfield to Benjamin A. Bradshaw, Jr. and Tara R. Bradshaw $238,000
1455 Old Cherokee Road from Matthew W. Burris and Cameron S. Westmoreland n/k/a Burris to Marclyn M. Glover and Kevin L. Glover $121,500
261 Glenkirk Lane from The Page Family Revocable Living Trust to Dean A. Skinner and Elizabeth S. Skinner $287,500
117 Old Chapin Road from Will of Rae A. Arnold to Barnstormer Enterprises, Inc. $230,000
270 Woodmill Circle from Timothy B. Northcutt, III and Laura A. Lane-Northcutt to Jennifer M. Bonnema $272,900
405 Wise Ferry Road from George F. Roberts, III and Margaret C. Roberts to Gregory Todd Frye $315,000
212 Golden Fluke Drive from NVR, Inc. to Danette J. Wood $324,490
29073
245 Viking Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Laron D. McLeod and Earline M. McLeod $175,000
227 Megan Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to J. H. M. Tiehuis $133,705
168 Liberty Farm Boulevard from Craig Marriner to Richard A. Rikard and Tina P. Rikard $222,900
628 Golden Edge Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Bernie P. Ganoot $146,800
132 Ridge Terrace Lane from Jerry T. Linehan a/k/a Jeremy T. Linehan to Joe A. Wood and Mary C. Wood $111,000
130 Wood Drive from Joe Allen Wood and Mary Wood to Kayla Moody $155,000
340 Meadow Saffron Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Desiree T. Lovoi $184,000
29169
116 Ashley Court from William Burdett and Kendra M. Burdett n/k/a Kendra M. Bottini to Brian W. Chenette and Julie A. Chenette $135,000
301 Shadowfield Drive from Cathy S. Seelbinder and Gary C. Seelbinder to Walter L. Seelbinder and Pamela J. Seelbinder $110,000
1108 Rutland Avenue from Erin A. Smith to Anna C. Hassell $110,000
1040 B Avenue from James W. Addy and Lucile M. Addy to Susan S. Hyde $175,000
29170
339 Conner Park Lane from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Marcela A. Moreno-Alvarez $120,940
3416 Delree St. from Brenda S. Torrence to Jaye Pearce $150,000
515 Rainbow Circle from Leigh Ann F. Gandy and Todd Stephen Fulmer to Tracy L. Zakes $110,000
921 Indian River Drive from Derrick V. Gardner and Martha A. Gardner to Wyatt D. Cook and Wanda Floyd Cook $290,000
550 Pineberry Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Shawn K. Williams and Hayley M. Williams $165,900
132 Old Barnwell Road from Amy R. Moore to Barbara Alice Jacobs and Leslie Ann Frame $415,000
478 Laurel Mist Lane from Lenon G. Kyzer, Erline Kyzer and Mark Kyzer to Anthony R. Mancuso $145,000
196 Appletree Lane from Amanda N. James to Rebecca Lynn Healy $114,000
29172
172 Vista View Drive from Thomas E. Meaders and Sara E. Meaders to Mark Stephen Green and Karen Michelle Green $232,600
29210
124 Crossbow Court from Anthony J. Adams and Brenda Adams to Ashton E. Bible and Dondra T. Bible $179,500
789 Gardendale Drive from Sandra Sandvig, Charles Darnell and Donna Ryan to William R. Thompson, III $140,000
29212
100 Copper Ridge Road from Jeffrey H. Weaver to John Harmon Clamp $176,000
99 Windward Way from Denise Leslie to Sherrie R. Gullege $118,000
162 Hunters Blind Drive from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Kristin Devito $135,000
430 Biscayne Road from Wilson Kimrey to Matthew J. Lovell $104,900
341 Old Wood Drive from Hall Home Builders, Inc. to Kyle Wayne Thompson and Lisa F. Thompson $369,500
Kershaw County
29020
2014 Concord Drive from Douglas E. Carter, Jr. and Faye A. Carter to Rebecca L. Drew $140,000
229 Ascot Drive from JP Smith Builders, LLC to Jeremy E. Thompson and Rachael A. Thompson $503,500
29032
1197 Cassatt Road from James O. Shelley and Joyce Shelley to Kafa Timber Farms, LLC $165,600
29045
18 Lillie Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Melissa DeBerry Elliott $120,745
66 Kimpton Drive from Phetsamone Mitsada and Jennifer Long-Mitsada to Aida Marisol Fitzpatrick and Christopher Martin Fitzpatrick $169,900
39 Lone Oak Court from Kristin Sellers f/k/a Kristin C. Jeffcoat to Matthew Campbell and Alyssa Campbell $168,000
96 Elmwood Boulevard, N. from Jesse J. Moon and Natalie M. Moon to Ray T. Carver, III and Kristin N. Carver $130,000
29078
4 Bowie Drive from Amy M. Liptak to Taylor C. Connor $135,000
16 Pettigru Court from Brian S. Jeffords and Allison E. Jeffords to Hollie Strange and Richard D. Strange $282,675
17 Willbrook Drive from David A. Amundson and Kristi McKenzie-Amundson to David S. McNamee and Jennifer M. Vaca $259,500
315 Chickadee Lane from Jerry Atkins, Jr. to Christopher Nathan Lee and Ashley N. Wills $126,000
1407 Spring Lake Court from Rebecca B. Geiger to Jared L. Smith and Ashli W. Smith $139,000
Top Real Estate Transfers
Top Five Richland County
100 Gills Crossing Road 29223 from Ryan M. Burlison and Paula M. Burlison to Samir R. Shah and Rupa Bhasin $536,000
2719 Duncan St. 29205 from Corrine P. Ritchie and John M. Ritchie to Stephanie J. Chavez $367,000
600 La Bruce Lane 29205 from Derosset Myers, Jr. and Felicity Costin Myers to Ryan Thomas Coleman $360,000
1217 Fairview Drive 29205 from Keith R. Kenney and Susanna S. Melo to John F. Tyman, V and Mary Virginia H. Tynan $337,500
1094 Valley Estates Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Lisa D. Shannon and Traci B. Simmons $314,582
Top Five Lexington County
617 Webster Pointe 29036 from Kenneth J. Hessler and Carolyn Sue Hessler to Marc Alumbaugh and Cheryl A. Alumbaugh $570,000
100 Bob Sharpe Point 29070 from Gregory M. Garner and Angie McNair Garner to William G. Ellis, William L. Ellis and Jewel H. Ellis $520,000
241 Clubside Drive 29072 from David D. Demoya and Laurie A. Demoya to Michael Clay Morrison, Jr. and Amanda Dent Morrison $462,000
160 Blue Wing Drive 29054 from Oscar M. West and Barbara Ann West to Michael E. West and Meredith A. West $450,000
132 Old Barnwell Road 29170 from Amy R. Moore to Barbara Alice Jacobs and Leslie Ann Frame $415,000
Top Five Kershaw County
229 Ascot Drive 29020 from JP Smith Builders, LLC to Jeremy E. Thompson and Rachael A. Thompson $503,500
16 Pettigru Court 29078 from Brian S. Jeffords and Allison E. Jeffords to Hollie Strange and Richard D. Strange $282,675
17 Willbrook Drive 29078 from David A. Amundson and Kristi McKenzie-Amundson to David S. McNamee and Jennifer M. Vaca $259,500
66 Kimpton Drive 29045 from Phetsamone Mitsada and Jennifer Long-Mitsada to Aida Marisol Fitzpatrick and Christopher Martin Fitzpatrick $169,900
39 Lone Oak Court 29045 from Kristin Sellers f/k/a Kristin C. Jeffcoat to Matthew Campbell and Alyssa Campbell $168,000
Comments