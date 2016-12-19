Hatchimals, ‘Star Wars’ and Barbie: The most popular toys for Christmas 2016

In less than a week, children can finally rip into the presents under the Christmas tree. When they do, these will be five of the most popular toys delivered by Santa.
Hatchimals
This is easily the hottest toy of the season. Chances are, you know of someone who has scrambled to find some of the fuzzy little creatures that hatch from an egg when you rub and tap the egg’s surface. The hatching experience is a one-time deal; kids can’t reassemble the egg and watch it happen again and again. But once the “Draggles” and “Pengualas” are out of the egg, they sing, dance and answer simple questions. Hatchimals, made by Spin Master, have been flying off shelves.
“Star Wars” gear
A new movie in this mega-franchise hit theaters last weekend. And that is helping to generate a fresh wave of interest in a property that is a perennial merchandising cash cow. Last Christmas season, it was a BB-8 robot that stole the spotlight. This time, several new toys are vying for a spot on Santa’s sleigh. Walmart is offering the the Smart R2-D2 from Hasbro, an app-controlled toy that kids can send on intergalactic missions.
Pokémon
Remember when the world collectively lost its mind for about 48 hours over the smartphone game Pokémon Go? For this holiday season, Nintendo released two new video games for the company’s 3DS gaming console. The games are called Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon, and they hit stores in November with expectations of strong sales. Pokemon Sun and Moon were the most preordered game in Nintendo's history, according to the company.
Barbie
That’s right, the iconic doll continues to be a popular Christmas toy. For shoppers buying for girls, Barbie led the way – at 23 percent – in a poll released in mid-November by the National Retail Federation.
Legos
While most holiday shopping seasons create their own trendy, got-to-have toys, Legos continue to be a top hit for boys. In the National Retail Federation poll released in November, 15 percent of those shopping for boys said they planned to buy the reliable Legos.
Compiled from a column by Sarah Halzack of The Washington Post and other wire services.
A few more of this year’s most popular toys
NES Classic
Nintendo released an old classic just in time for the holidays. The NES Classic Edition, which is a mini replica of the 1985 original and comes preloaded with 30 games, has sold almost 200,000 units in the U.S. It costs $59.99, much cheaper than recent game consoles, but finding it has proven difficult for most shoppers.
Little Live Pets Snuggles My Dream Puppy
Snuggles is the “no mess pup who loves to be loved,” according to the Little Live Pets website. In addition to Snuggles, the puppy, the company sells a slew of birds, frogs, turtles and mice toys that all move. Snuggles retails for $54.90 and his animal friends are cheaper.
SelfieMic Music Set
A selfie stick with a microphone on the end so the aspiring music star on your list can record their own music video on a smart phone that’s plugged into the opposite end of the selfie stick. No, it doesn’t come with a smartphone.
Star Wars InteracTech Stormtrooper
Star Wars-inspired toys are bound to be a hot gift this year with the recent release of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” You can go for the Empire-loyal Stormtroopers or a Princess Leia or you can pick a Nerf Jyn Erso Deluxe Blaster. We’re just scratching the surface of Star Wars-related items.
Dreamworks Trolls Hug Time Poppy
Another movie-inspired product, the 14-inch Hug Time Poppy speaks when you hug her. The Trolls movie came out in early November.
Worst gifts because they’re dangerous
Let’s get to the nitty-gritty, here. There are a lot of bad toys (that is, boring) out there, but the worst gifts this year are downright dangerous.
World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc., or W.A.T.C.H., compiled a list of the top 10 most dangerous toys on the market this year. They put the the Peppa Pig’s Muddy Puddles Family toy set at number one because it represents a choking hazard for its recommended age audience, 2 years old and up. The NERF Rival Apolli XV-700 Blaster also makes the list because its high-speed firing capability represents an eye-injury hazard.
Watch out for the Warcraft Doomhammer, aimed at kids 6 years old and up. The hammer-shaped toy represents a potential impact risk.
And no worst-toy list is complete without mentioning flaming and exploding “hoverboards,” the self-balancing electronic scooters that give the impression you’re hovering down the sidewalk. But hundreds of thousands were recalled in July this year, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, because they posed a fire safety risk. Before you buy a hoverboard, take a look at suggestions from consumer review site CNET on how to know which one to buy.
