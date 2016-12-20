When will Columbia-area stores be open this week?

Most major retailers will have extended hours this week. Here’s a look at some of them.
Columbiana Centre: Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Belk: Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. until midnight; Saturday, 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Best Buy: Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 11 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Kohl’s: Open 24 hours on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, open from midnight until 6 p.m.
JC Penney: Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. until midnight; Saturday, 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Target: Garners Ferry, Harbison and Two Notch stores, Wednesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to midnight; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Lexington, Wednesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to midnight; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Walmart: All of its stores will close at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Staff reports
