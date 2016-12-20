Business

December 20, 2016 7:42 PM

When will Columbia-area stores be open this week?

Most major retailers will have extended hours this week. Here’s a look at some of them.

Columbiana Centre: Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Belk: Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. until midnight; Saturday, 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Best Buy: Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 11 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Kohl’s: Open 24 hours on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, open from midnight until 6 p.m.

JC Penney: Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. until midnight; Saturday, 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Target: Garners Ferry, Harbison and Two Notch stores, Wednesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to midnight; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Lexington, Wednesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to midnight; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Walmart: All of its stores will close at 6 p.m. Saturday.

