Turnquist receives 2016 Vision Award

JoAnn Turnquist, president and CEO of Central Carolina Community Foundation, has received the EngenuitySC ’s 2016 Vision Award. Turnquist was presented with the award at a reception at the president’s house at the University of South Carolina, where USC President Dr. Harris Pastides and Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin – co-founding chairs of the EngenuitySC board – presided over the award ceremony. The award is given annually to recognize one individual in the community who helped advance Columbia’s regional competitiveness. Central Carolina Community Foundation was recognized for its focus on building community connections throughout the region.
