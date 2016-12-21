Business

December 21, 2016 5:06 PM

Cannon named partner in Irmo engineering firm

Clay Cannon has been named a partner in RB Todd Consulting Engineers Inc. of Irmo. Cannon has expanded the company’s engineering capabilities and client roster since he became a senior level engineer almost four years ago. He is a registered professional engineer in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia and continues to manage projects in the firm’s five areas of specialization: site design, recreation facilities, roadways, stormwater management, and utilities.

