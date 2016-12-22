May elected to Grantmakers in the Arts board of directors

Ken May, executive director of the S.C. Arts Commission, has been elected to a three-year term on the Grantmakers in the Arts board of directors. May will begin his board term in January. He served in several positions at the state arts commission before being named executive director in 2010. Grantmakers in the Arts, the only national association of both public and private arts and culture funders, provides leadership and service that advances the use of philanthropic and governmental resources to support the growth of the arts and culture.
