Threat of Salmonella prompts recall of popular southern snack - pork skins

A Spartanburg company recalled 7,629 pounds of pork skin products on Thursday because of the possibility that they were contaminated with Salmonella through the seasonings used, federal regulators announced.
The snacks produced by Pork Rinds & Snacks, LLC, included in the recall were manufactured between September 27, 2016 and December 13, 2016 and shipped to retailers in South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida and Virginia.
The threat of contamination was introduced to the production process through seasonings used in some of the pork skin products that are supplied by another company. Valley Milk Products’ seasonings containing powdered milk were recalled by regulators on December 6, because of possible Salmonella contamination.
The following pork skin products are subject to the recall:
- 4022 lbs. of 9/16 oz. plastic packages containing “WALLACE’S OLD FASHIONED FRIED PORK SKINS FLAVORED WITH Salsa & Sour Cream SEASONING CHICHARRONES” with Best By dates ranging from “JAN 05 17” to “MAR 23 17.”
- 3208-lbs. of 1.5 oz. plastic packages containing “WALLACE’S OLD FASHIONED FRIED PORK SKINS FLAVORED WITH SALSA & SOUR CREAM SEASONING CHICHARRONES” with Best By dates ranging from “JAN 05 17” to “MAR 23 17.”
- 399-lbs. of 9/16 oz. plastic packages containing “COUNTRY TIME Old Fashioned Fried PORK SKINS CHICHARRONES SALSA & SOUR CREAM FLAVOR” with Best By dates ranging from “JAN 05 17”to “MAR 2317.”
The products covered bear establishment number “EST. M00888” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
Salmonella contamination can pose a risk to even healthy individuals. Those with compromised immune systems and the very young and old are at even greater risk.
Eating food contaminated with Salmonella can cause one of the most common of food borne illnesses - salmonellosis. Common symptoms are diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever 12 to 24 hours after eating contaminated food. The illness lasts between 4 and 7 days and while most people recover without treatment, some may need to be hospitalized.
There have been no confirmed reports of illness as a result of eating these products, the USDA’s Food Safety Inspection Service said.
You are encouraged to throw away or return to the site of purchase products covered by the recall.
