Condo in the Adesso building on South Main sells for $220,000

Richland County
29016
533 Winging Brook Loop from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jason L. Farmer and Tambrika G. Farmer $313,151
528 Vintage Pine Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Candace Williams and Christopher Williams $203,014
4 Pine Loop Court from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Darryl L. Hammond $179,490
7 Dennis Lane from Thomas M. Williams, Jr. and Pauline J. Williams to Phyllis K. Lewis $300,000
410 Staghorn Drive from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Keisha H. Allen $219,250
29036
72 Wynterhall Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Brandon Lee Foster and Michelle F. Foster $376,663
110 Jasmine Bay Lane from Justin Hayes and Leslie Hayes to Steven George Newton and Amy Small Newton $285,000
29045
167 Peach Grove Circle from Emmala Barnett to Paula Bullard $219,000
104 Camp Creek Drive from John O. Temple and Christelle M. Temple to John Szewczyk, Dana Szewczyk and Elizabeth Szewczyk $118,000
29061
1030 Wattsland Road from Charlie Culler and Elizabeth Culler to Joseph P. Maher and April R. Maher $189,500
29063
125 Minehead Road from Courtney N. Lovett to Timothy R. Oxley, Jr. and Steven H. Barnes $100,000
407 Concord Place Road from The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to Cecilia G. Brown $129,500
220 Ascot Glen Road from Douglas M. Webb and Robyn M. Webb to Jeffery L. French and Susan E. French $500,000
3 Sweetland Court from Christina A. Kilmon Orr to Denise C. Clougherty $115,000
118 Bradstone Road from Christopher Ryan Wilson and Meredith Katherine Wilson to Kristin E. Amsden a/k/a Kristin Elizabeth Amsden $112,000
348 Chapelwhite Road from Claude Brown to Alex Ramon Wright and Sulema V. Chensam-Wright $114,000
7812 Broad River Road from South Carolina DG, LLC to ATC3, LLC $1,615,000
29201
1051 Key Road, Unit 48 from Jeremy D. Hardwick to Kris R. Busch and Diane Busch $180,600
2505 Sulton St. from Brett D. Glymph to James Brandon McMenemy $158,500
601 Main St., Apt. 202 from George B. Rock to James E. Swan, IV $220,000
29203
3706 Ardincaple Drive from Cassandra M. Gureley and Bryan Andrew Everitt to Lindsay B. Rozovich $131,000
5 Kingstree Court from Sandra H. Ransom n/k/a Sandra D. Hillary to Gregory Dawkins $145,000
9 Harvest Lane from Brigitte V. Philbeck to Timothy J. Gatson $119,000
29205
4106 Beecliff Drive from Justin Wallace Whitaker to Erin C Brosch $134,000
1201 Fairview Drive from John O’Neill Powers to Karen L. Lewandowski and Thomas R. Lewandowski $227,000
2604 Heyward St. from Mary Margaret Burnette to Frankie McIntosh All and Jonathan Gregory Black $580,000
513 S. Bull St. from Ryan M. Orr to Jennifer Walters, Jamie Walters and Tyler Virgil Walters $174,000
1204 Princeton St. from J. Robert Bolchoz, Jr. and Cheryl B. Bolchoz to James J. Rogers, Jr. and Laura G. Rogers $365,000
2806 Montgomery Avenue from James H. Byrum, Jr. and M. E. Crum to James E. Barber, Jr. and Cynthia B. Barber $150,000
601 Graymont Avenue from John D. Harman and Susan M. Harman to Tracy Y. Allen $190,000
716 Elm Avenue from Steven Craig Nazum and Thomas Michael Nazum to Wendy Yvonne Taylor $119,000
29206
332 Eagle Feather Loop from Buller River Developments, LLC to Rod N. Andreason $150,900
11 Lakecrest Drive from Thomas M. Kennaday and Courtney Kennaday to Brett Daniel Glymph and Lyndsey Lewis Glymph $299,000
29209
4606 Trenholm Road from Columbia Cash Reserves Investment Partnership to Everette Lee Butler and Leisa K. Butler $189,000
128 Mallard Landing Way from Bobbie A. Gregory to Eileen L. Krieger $147,000
6112 Marthas Glen Road from Walter A. Tuten, Jr. and Cynthia B. Tuten to Michael B. Duck and Lauren Angelo Duck $335,000
104 Hamlet Park Drive from Kayla A. Patterson to Sherrie Sanders and Marty Sanders $143,400
6410 Queens Way Drive from Estate of Margie Towne Duncan to Terry O’Neil Hicks and Janice Dianne Hicks $175,000
119 Gayle Pond Trace from Joseph M. Beltz and Sarah M. Beltz to Ivone Marcela Ramirez Montenegro and Jorge Ivan Cetina Ortiz $113,900
1 Lord Nelson Court from James B. Siron and Ellen M. Siron to Ryan C. Lucas and Mary A. Lucas $310,000
105 Emerald Lake Road from Berten E. Ely, III and Tracey A. Ely to Dwayne Dailey and Jennifer Dailey $300,000
714 Rockwood Road from Andrena Jones-Miller and Theophilus J. Miller to Marquita B. Winder and Bryce Winder $158,000
612 Planters Drive from Barry Peake, Kathleen Peake and Barry Bryan Peake to William Nelson Pruitt, Jr., William Nelson, III and Ashley Lemon Pruitt $164,100
29212
176 Pond Oak Laner from Shurn I. Cooper and William G. Cooper to Victor Vawter and Brenda Vawter $150,000
1701 Lost Creek Drive from Martha Greer Lawson to Eloise Pratt $138,500
9 West Way Lane from Shandi S. McAllister to Sheryl Ervin $155,000
29223
137 Mallet Hill Road from Jeanette M. Jerrell to John M. Chandler, Jr. and Nathalia Rodriguez Chandler $372,000
14 Chadwick Court from Michael N. Neel and Cynthia S. Neel to Clayton Belton, Jr. $111,000
1113 Flora Drive from Benjamin Carl DeLong to Melissa Rene Wilson $109,000
1205 Cambridge Oaks Drive from Estate of Kirk Andrew Miller to Tywania Daniels $107,000
3000 Kilkee Circle from Michael J. Burney and Lisa S. Burney to James F. Billingsley, II and Paula E. Birch Billingsley $137,500
156 Glenshannon Drive from Ronald D. Gray and Marion M. Gray to Candy M. Pringle $110,000
29229
437 Appeydale Way from Luke L. Law and Jenny E. Law to David Drugach and Krystal Drugach $170,000
261 Castlebury Drive from NC RE Investments, LLC to Antwane Terrell Jackson and Yodette Jackson $198,500
155 Traditions Circle from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Alan D. Davis and Bonnie S. Davis $181,000
652 March Lane from Edward King, Jr. to Sonya Joyner $120,000
109 Woodlands Village Drive from Jean L. Hanvey n/k/a Jean Morgan to John S. Knutson $112,000
100 Glendevon Way from Claude Brown to Jose Guillermo Arocha and Caitlynn Arocha $148,000
1128 Artisan Drive from Palmetto Residential Rentals, LLC to Silas E. Pauling $157,000
113 Beacon Lane from Carmen A. Green to Kate Purcell Coston $142,250
Lexington County
29033
509 Lexington Avenue from Theodore A. Kastanes to George O. Phillips $123,000
1001 O Avenue from Larry Steven Baston and Carl Stanley Baston to Haley J. McKnight $135,000
29036
2848 Old Lexington Highway from James A. Suber, Jr. a/k/a Dr. James A. Suber, Jr. to Eric K. Wilson and Laurin K. Wilson $850,000
1161 Hilton Point Drive from Kevin R. Patterson and Pamela Ann Patterson to Eugene D. Robertson, Jr. and Catherine K. Robertson $437,000
179 Wingspan Way from Patrick A. Detches, Genevieve L. Brenner and Gunthar Travis Detches to Richard Cochran and Alyssa Cochran $194,500
404 Eptings Camp Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jose G. Barragan Mendoza and Ana Lilia Barragan $202,400
120 Magnolia Key Drive from Lesley C. Parris and Morgan W. Parris to David M. Bagley and Harlan Bagley $345,000
506 Three Point from James Bremerman, Jr. to Bryan Meyers and Brandy Meyers $204,000
152 Lakeside Road from MI I Properties, LLC to Brian S. Wurdinger and Jamie L. D. Wurdinger $270,000
29054
157 Blue Wing Drive from Tracey N. McAndrew and Constance McAndrew to Oscar M. West and Barbara A. West $315,000
29063
433 Grantham Road from Dennis G. Doremus and Virginia E. Doremus to John W. Courch, Jr. $135,000
29070
Portion of 1353 Dixired Road from Gregory A. McCoy and Lynette McCoy to William John Richbourg, Mary Lorene Richbourg, Michael A. Brooks and Rebecca L. Brooks $170,000
Portion of 1353 Dixired Road from Gregory A. McCoy and Lynette McCoy to William John Richbourg and Mary Lorene Richbourg $170,000
Portion of 1353 Dixired Road from Gregory A. McCoy and Lynette McCoy to Michael A. Brooks and Rebecca L. Brooks $170,000
29072
202 Shimano Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Roy E. Mefford, Jr. and Hope R. Mefford $277,865
124 Oak Pointe from Benjamin W. Arthur to Joshua Dickerson and Meghan Dickerson $146,000
100 Underwood Drive from Jennifer I. Klapper to Alexander P. Reiney $180,500
204 Longbranch Road from Alan K. Shumpert and Rhonda M. Shumpert to Jonathan McCoy and D. Chanel McCoy $234,650
248 Platinum Drive from Stephen K. Moore, II and Trina L. Moore to Craig Jackson and Christine Jackson $240,000
344 Annapolis Road from Clover Creek, LLC to Justin D. Heart $245,000
105 Rapala Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jignesh D. Parikh and Mital J. Parikh $328,054
405 Daylily Court from James Sipe and Gartha Sipe to Barry Abbott and Angel Snipes Abbott $360,000
3.38 acres on Corley Mill Road from Mary L. Autrey to David L. McGehee and Angela M. McGehee $105,000
140 Fox Chase from Stephanie Jones-Fitts f/k/a Stephanie Jones Biggerstaff to William David Alan Renton, Jr. $159,000
3 Due West Drive from Wells F. Whaley and Adrienne B. Whaley f/k/a Adrienne Althen to Richard A. Werner and Julie A. Werner $537,500
792 Parkhurst Lane from Phillip Anthony Curiale to Edwin A. Moreno and Alexia S. Nick $141,000
125 Dawson Hill Lane from Michael L. Nicely to Emma D. Brandt $124,900
611 Meadow Grass Lane from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Michael Emmert and Barbara Emmert $320,354
526 Meadow Grass Lane from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Brianne M. Siciliano and Erin F. Carson $297,246
125 Mars Hill Drive from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Stephen T. Young and Darlene R. Young $327,634
128 Meander Lane from Robert C. Ziel and Donna L. Ziel to Adam H. Gibson and Courtney Gibson $224,000
105 Old Field Court from Maria N. Goff to Andrew Franklin Hutto $152,500
149 Oldtown Drive from Bik Tsang to Shawn P. Bryan and Melissa L. Bryan $242,500
246 Baneberry Loop from Shawn P. Bryan and Melissa K. Bryan to Benjamin Y. Heskett $184,900
209 Dove Chase Trail from NVR, Inc. to Anthony N. Nicholson and Kristie L. Nicholson $249,165
124 Star Hill Lane from Calvin L. Linder to Vincent D. Renew $205,000
136 Misty Dew Lane from Patrick W. Koone and Shelby N. Marinaro to Cayla N. Gilroy $139,000
112 Coachman Drive from Britton L. Plath to Kennith James Wingard $149,000
648 Brandon Court from William R. Upton and Carol A. Upton to Britton Lee Plath $280,000
896 Bentley Drive from Jon M. Testrake to Darrin Buhrman and Mandy Buhrman $145,000
348 Turners Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Randy Lee Currier and Brenda S. Currier $393,995
106 Shimano Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jayson R. Jordan and Ashley A. Jordan $345,726
29073
186 Mossborough Drive from Clyde Lee Tackett to Danya C. Rock $150,000
7044 Platt Springs Road from Darlene A. Langenburg Declaration of Trust to Heather L. Ciarcia $140,000
YMCA Road from Janet Fox Woodbury, Gwendolyn Fox Prestidge Revocable Trust, Kristin Wingard Hook and Gwyndolyn Fox Wingard to Colony Lakes Investors, LLC $284,775
412 Smokey Joe Court from Brad E. Brovan to Rachel C. Watson $163,000
709 Colina Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Nicholas Charles Columbus $173,160
213 Farm Chase Drive from Kathlyn B. Weisenburg to Michael L. Nicely and Kristen Nicely $159,000
128 Pepper Harrow Lane from Chun Hung Pang to Tait A. Perry $123,000
200 Belton Drive from Alexander Bestard and Dana Bestard to Justin Lumsden and Sara Lumsden $133,300
745 Colina Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Mendell B. Hickman $186,300
617 Riglaw Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Timothy Mister $162,153
445 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Hanna Wylie $174,739
309 Meadow Saffron Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Ryan J. Cassaro and Danielle L. Cassaro $224,000
1402 Knotts Haven Loop from Secretary of Veterans Affairs to James Aker $180,000
29123
560 Hwy. 178 from James Shaner and Jennifer Shaner to John Thorpe $115,000
29160
109 Graceland Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Patricia Ann Helms $139,900
29169
1946 Holland St. from Earl H. Sease, Jr. and Iris S. Wellborn to Jason Peeples and Nina Peeples $110,000
1400 Cherokee Drive from John F. Johnson and Phyllis C. Johnson to Deborah B. Vonville $186,900
255 Harvest Glen Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Tyler L. King and Haley C. King $135,600
1500 Whippoorwill Drive from David Dwight Rish to Robert T. Twyford and Suzanne Twyford $148,000
29170
133 Stonewood Drive from Justin J. Pease to Ronald Charles Avallone, III and Heather Guthrie $100,500
424 Emanuel Creek Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Monica D. Johns $137,490
277 Sausage Lane from Adam Bedenbaugh to Benjamin J. Collier and Denise H. Collier $118,500
29210
531 Westlawn Road from Glenn E. Yingling, Jr. and Dorothy E. Yingling to Steve Galli $159,500
307 Lydgate Drive from Estate of Hedy J. Jones to Olisa Shepherd-Carroll $131,000
176 Piney Grove Road from Fabian Lee Olson, Jr. and Anne C. Olson a/k/a Anne W. Olson to Laverne H. Richardson $138,000
112 Linsbury Circle from Thomas B. Marshall and Deborah P. Marshall to George Martin Langston and Karin Langston $172,000
29212
604 Valleywood Court from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Kwadwo Agyemang Duah $165,000
217 Copper Ridge Road from Steven G. Newton and Amy S. Newton to Gerald W. Dreher $182,500
533 Willow Bend Court from Don L. Mitchum and Yvonne Mitchum to Gina A. Burnett $159,000
Kershaw County
29009
3212 Timrod Road from Carl J. Horton to Jonathan J. Cerha and Mary Kinch Cerha $120,000
29020
163 E. Hampton St. from Lynn Hayward n/k/a Lynn Hayward Bisbee to Mark D. Chickering and Pamela R. Chickering $128,000
571 Old Mill Lane from Jonathan D. Fike and Shannon M. Fike to Tony M. Bolen and Darah L. Bolen $440,000
29045
75 Elmwood Boulevard from Melissa L. Gimbel n/k/a Melissa Spearman to Syrena Elizabeth Knopf $118,500
29078
24 Glen Drive from Robert M. Allman and Jo Ellen Allman to Christa M. Allman $125,000
44 Brays Drive from Thomas K. Suggs, Jr. and Janice R. Suggs to Brent Alan Munn and Lindsay Beckha Munn $195,000
508 Lachicotte Road from Gregory E. Butler to Ira C. Lewis and Elizabeth A. Lewis $210,000
46 Derby Lane from Jean K. Hood to Melissa Clark and Alberto Douglas $100,000
12 Hunters Point Drive from Robert M. Costello and Evon M. Costello to Steven T. Huffman and Shannon P. Huffman $280,000
Top Real Estate Transfers
Top Five Richland County
7812 Broad River Road 29063 from South Carolina DG, LLC to ATC3, LLC $1,615,000
2604 Heyward St. 29205 from Mary Margaret Burnette to Frankie McIntosh All and Jonathan Gregory Black $580,000
220 Ascot Glen Road 29063 from Douglas M. Webb and Robyn M. Webb to Jeffery L. French and Susan E. French $500,000
72 Wynterhall Court 29036 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Brandon Lee Foster and Michelle F. Foster $376,663
137 Mallet Hill Road 29223 from Jeanette M. Jerrell to John M. Chandler, Jr. and Nathalia Rodriguez Chandler $372,000
Top Five Lexington County
2848 Old Lexington Highway 29036 from James A. Suber, Jr. a/k/a Dr. James A. Suber, Jr. to Eric K. Wilson and Laurin K. Wilson $850,000
3 Due West Drive 29072 from Wells F. Whaley and Adrienne B. Whaley f/k/a Adrienne Althen to Richard A. Werner and Julie A. Werner $537,500
1161 Hilton Point Drive 29036 from Kevin R. Patterson and Pamela Ann Patterson to Eugene D. Robertson, Jr. and Catherine K. Robertson $437,000
348 Turners Court 29072 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Randy Lee Currier and Brenda S. Currier $393,995
405 Daylily Court 29072 from James Sipe and Gartha Sipe to Barry Abbott and Angel Snipes Abbott $360,000
Top Five Kershaw County
571 Old Mill Lane 29020 from Jonathan D. Fike and Shannon M. Fike to Tony M. Bolen and Darah L. Bolen $440,000
12 Hunters Point Drive 29078 from Robert M. Costello and Evon M. Costello to Steven T. Huffman and Shannon P. Huffman $280,000
508 Lachicotte Road 29078 from Gregory E. Butler to Ira C. Lewis and Elizabeth A. Lewis $210,000
44 Brays Drive 29078 from Thomas K. Suggs, Jr. and Janice R. Suggs to Brent Alan Munn and Lindsay Beckha Munn $195,000
163 E. Hampton St. 29020 from Lynn Hayward n/k/a Lynn Hayward Bisbee to Mark D. Chickering and Pamela R. Chickering $128,000
Comments