Columbia-area Christian stores are selling supplies, but their goal is to touch lives

0:43 Three shot, one dead in Arthurtown near Shop Road Pause

1:21 Santa, firefighters spread cheer at children's hospital

2:25 Birmingham Bowl preview: 3 things we're watching as USC faces USF

1:00 Midlands Volleyball of the Year: Blythewood's Gabby Waden

0:16 Tow truck loads demolished vehicle after deadly crash

1:53 Dozier stepping up game in sophomore season

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

1:02 The importance of South Carolina's Electoral College and how it works

3:07 President of Fireflies: Good chance Tim Tebow will play in Columbia