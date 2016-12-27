Babcock receives Richland Bar’s Civic Star Award

Keith M. Babcock, an attorney with Lewis Babcock L.L.P., has been awarded the 2016 Civic Star Award from the Richland County Bar Association. The award is given annually in recognition of exceptional and meritorious service to the Richland County community by a bar member for activities outside of the legal profession. Babcock received the award at the Richland County Bar’s holiday party on Dec. 8.
