Sam Elkins, Columbia businessman, philanthropist, dies at 70

Samuel Michael Elkins, a philanthropist and businessman who started out in the insurance business in 1969, founded one of Columbia’s leading insurance firms and became a national leader in sales production, died at home on Monday after a battle with cancer. He was 70.
His companies, Coverage Unlimited and KeenanSuggs BowersElkins, had recently been sold to Hub International.
Sam Tenenbaum, a friend for four decades, called Elkins “a very astute businessman who ran a very successful agency. He was involved in the community, a good citizen and raised a great family. He was a good guy and we’re going to miss him.”
Elkins was born in Hazelhurst, Ga., to Ruth and Isadore Elkins, Jewish immigrants from Poland and Russia who came to the United States to escape the Holocaust.
“They opened a merchandise store in Alma, Ga.,” said his son, Eric, “and that is where my father learned his work ethic and to care for the less fortunate.”
Elkins supported the United Way, Central Carolina Foundation, The Double E Foundation, Columbia Jewish Community Center, Beth Shalom Synagogue, Tree of Life Temple, Columbia Arts Museum and the Cultural Council of Richland and Lexington Counties.
“The list keeps going,” Eric said. “He always did special, anonymous things for special needs kids and others. He would fund kids’ education, but never wanted people to know it.”
Elkins won many awards for life insurance sales through the years, including being a life member of the Million Dollar Round Table association and Top of the Table, which is the highest honor in the insurance industry. He received the association’s National Service Award for 34 years and National Quality Award for 33 years.
He also was the leading sales agent for a Fortune 500 insurance company in 1992, 1993 and 1995.
“His motto was ‘attention to detail’ and ‘do the uncomfortable things,’” Eric said. “He always said to people those are two key things that made him successful.”
Elkins served on the boards of South Trust Bank, Beth Shalom Synagogue, Columbia Jewish Center, Columbia Life Underwriters Association, and Beth Shalom Foundation. He served on the University of South Carolina Educational Foundation as Fellow of The Foundation and a Summa Cum Laude member in 1988 and 1989.
Elkins was heavily involved in politics during the 1980s and 1990s. He was appointed by Gov. Dick Riley to serve on the state Human Affairs Commission with James Clyburn, who is now a Democratic Congressman from Columbia.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Toni Marcus Elkins, a daughter, Dr. Stephanie Elkins Sims; son, Eric, and four grandsons.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Beth Shalom Synagogue, 5827 N. Trenholm Road, Columbia, with burial immediately after at Arcadia Lakes Cemetery, 1401 Arcadia Lakes, Columbia.
