Columbia talk radio station, The POINT, moves the dial

Change that dial! Local talk radio, The POINT, will move from 95.9 FM to 100.7 FM on January 1, 2017. Touted as Columbia’s only AM/FM news-talk radio station, the move will not only provide a much stronger signal, but promises to expand the station’s coverage area significantly.
“This is a game-changer for The POINT,” said General Manager, Keven Cohen. “Moving to 100.7 FM will allow our radio station to hit the Midlands with a much-greater coverage area. As a station that takes pride on being local during mornings, afternoons and evenings seven days a week, this allows The POINT to reach so many more people with our local message.”
The station’s current Monday through Friday lineup includes “Mornings with Kev and Brian” (Keven Cohen and Brian Leonard) from 7-9 a.m., “The Afternoon Drive with Kev” from 4-6 p.m. and “SportsTalk” with Phil Kornblut and Kevin McCrarey from 6-8 p.m.
“When there’s bad weather, breaking news from The State House or a crisis in our community, we are local and live,” said Cohen. “Now, we can reach new listeners and businesses that we just couldn’t reach in the past. We’ll also open our local shows to more callers who have never or called in before. Local call-in talk radio is very important during these volatile times.”
The POINT can also be heard in simulcast anytime on 1470 AM.
