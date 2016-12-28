Business

December 28, 2016 3:26 PM

McCue named 2016 Outstanding Librarian in S.C.

Heather McCue of the Richland Library was named the 2016 South Carolina Library Association Outstanding Librarian. The award recognizes a librarian who has created a popular and impactful resource, service or program that drew attention to libraries. It also shines a light on excellence in leadership as well as promotion of the profession through teaching or influence.

