McCue named 2016 Outstanding Librarian in S.C.

Heather McCue of the Richland Library was named the 2016 South Carolina Library Association Outstanding Librarian. The award recognizes a librarian who has created a popular and impactful resource, service or program that drew attention to libraries. It also shines a light on excellence in leadership as well as promotion of the profession through teaching or influence.
Visit thestate.com/business to see the latest news from Columbia’s business community. Submissions: biznews@thestate.com
Comments