December 29, 2016 4:06 PM

Wingo named president of Columbia’s Society for Human Resources Management

Karen Luchka Wingo of the state Department of Social Services has been named president of the Columbia chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management. Other officers are: Christi Sheppard of TM Floyd & Co. as vice president and program chair; Mylene Virata of the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice as membership chair; Bryan Gates with WNS Global Services as treasurer; and Jenny Buck of Verizon Wireless as secretary.

