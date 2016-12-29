Shuman-Owens site on Shop Road sold

1:54 Sisters open Lancaster school to train students for truck driving careers Pause

1:02 John Latina works with USC offensive linemen

5:37 Fork&Goal: Latin flavors inspire Game Day tailgating recipes for the Birmingham Bowl

3:48 Will Muschamp's final thoughts ahead of Birmingham Bowl

1:18 Town of Nichols in need of a miracle after disastrous flood

1:53 Refugee at USC fears for his sister and her family still in Iraq

0:31 USC President makes promise to play guitar solo at Williams-Brice Stadium

2:03 Mayor Benjamin talks Famously Hot New Year, calls Columbia 'New Southern hot spot'

2:00 Gamecocks: 'Bowl games mean everything' for momentum, motivation