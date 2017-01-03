Craps named Lexington Police Department’s 2016 employee of the year

Dianne Craps has received the Lexington Police Department’s Art Rish-Employee of the Year Award for 2016. Craps has worked with the Town of Lexington since August 1997, when she began her career in the finance department. She began working as the administrative assistant to the police chief in July 2000 and has continued in that position through three chiefs as the department grew from less than twenty officers to more than fifty. Craps retired on Dec. 16. She and her husband, Jerry Craps, plan to travel and enjoy time with their family.
