US sets record for auto sales in 2016

2:28 911 calls capture last moments of reported murder suicide in Lexington County Pause

1:18 Four dead in murder-suicide in Lexington County

2:27 Clemson's Ben Boulware explains Christian Wilkins grab vs. OSU

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.

2:33 Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

3:19 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to guilty verdict

1:52 Phil Kornblut: The message Muschamp must sell on recruiting trail

1:51 How you can join Columbia's community gardens

1:53 911 call from domestic incident involving S.C. legislator Chris Corley