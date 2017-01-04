Business

January 4, 2017 5:49 PM

O’Porter joins Murphy & Grantland law firm

Susan O’Porter has joined the Murphy & Grantland law firm. O’Porter previously served as the general counsel for SLED, as well as chief of the prosecution division for the state Attorney General’s office. Her practice with Murphy & Grantland will focus on court approvals and potential fraud cases. In addition to her duties there, she serves as a municipal judge for Columbia.

Visit thestate.com/business to see the latest news from Columbia’s business community. Submissions: biznews@thestate.com

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Columbia developed Huntstand app mapping bright future for Lanford Holloway

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos