O’Porter joins Murphy & Grantland law firm

Susan O’Porter has joined the Murphy & Grantland law firm. O’Porter previously served as the general counsel for SLED, as well as chief of the prosecution division for the state Attorney General’s office. Her practice with Murphy & Grantland will focus on court approvals and potential fraud cases. In addition to her duties there, she serves as a municipal judge for Columbia.
