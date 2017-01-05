Business

January 5, 2017 4:45 PM

Baskins joins Columbia Chamber as new executive vice president

Henri E. Baskins will serve as executive vice president of the Columbia Chamber and will provide the staff with managerial and public policy leadership, the chamber announced. Baskins served as AT&T regional director of regulatory and external affairs until retiring in 2011 after more than 40 years with the company, covering numerous disciplines including engineering, planning, government relations and contract negotiations. Since 2012, Baskins has served as the Greater Columbia Community Relations Council executive director.

Visit thestate.com/business to see the latest news from Columbia’s business community. Submissions: biznews@thestate.com

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Columbia developed Huntstand app mapping bright future for Lanford Holloway

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos