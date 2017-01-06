Business

January 6, 2017 9:54 AM

Building with 3 acres on Fernandina Road sells for $1,600,000

Richland County

29016

48 Oakvale Court from Terry L. Custis to Justin M. Wheeler and Yujin Hong $136,500

205 W. Bowmore Drive from William M. Herbold to Kalynn Casey and Serjio Rolon $200,000

136 Oxforshire Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc, to Donald Gilchrist, Jr. $210,100

105 Upper Wing Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc, to Rodney K. Robinson and Sandra R. Goff $274,022

4 Sly Fox Run from Michael Wayne Sexton to Sonya Hunter Disher $218,000

Tract A, Eastern side of Farrow Road #154 from Fairways Development, LLC to 555 A.Q., LLC $1,750,000

105 Eagles Ridge Drive from Michael Meehan and Nancy Meehan to Jill Allison Stimson Atkins $225,000

204 Louthian Way from Hersey H. Hall and Patsy J. Hall to Severn K.R. Jackson and Wendy M. Jackson $343,000

1135 Valley Estates Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jin Liu and Jiandong Wang $308,900

293 Merrimont Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc, to Rodney Gause $263,812

308 Nava Wren Road from Mungo Homes, Inc, to George T. Wallace, Jr. $258,895

29036

73 Wynterhall Court from Mungo Homes, Inc, to Tiffany M. DuBois $340,474

1818 Johnson Marina Road from Danny O. Vance to Valerie D. Cameron $100,000

318 Lansford Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc, to Andrew J. Lewis $173,000

29045

481 Palm Sedge Loop from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Kevin H. Overmyer and Nicole R. Overmyer $402,420

213 Wood Fox Drive from Larry H. Goodman, Jr. and Tammy J. Goodman to William M. Herbertson, III and Olivia Nicole Parr $149,000

1534 Silver Cup Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Antonio T. Sumter and Laquanda Rose $179,000

263 Seabiscuit Lane from Mark L. Chandler and Rebecca W. Chandler to Clarence Julius Hare, Jr. $183,000

118 Tamwood Lane from 21st Mortgage Corporation to Delores Cloud $120,000

29061

1404 Crosshill Road from John Liebenrood to Brittany N. Adams $104,500

133 Salem Court from Four Roses, LLC to Darlena D. Jones $108,500

804 White Fawn Drive from Samantha West to Calvin Brooks Jones $115,000

29063

225 Blue Indigo Circle from Lauren L. Taylor and Jason A. Taylor to Linda Lee Lukas $245,000

140 Blackburn Road W. from Christopher Hiers to Rickey Hiers $200,000

325 English Legend Drive from John Thomas Mallett and Amanda Mallett to Rui Zhao and Yizhi Nie $310,000

1057 Koon Road from Estate of Peggy G. McLaurin to Kevin B. Ford and Melissa H. Ford $258,000

3377 Kennerly Road from Mark A. Redding and Betty S. Redding to Martin Plascencia-Saldana $207,000

29201

1100 Bluff Road, #601 from ESLG Trading Company, LLC to Nickol Conklin $410,000

1723 and 1731 Wayne St. from Matthew B. Varner to Douglas P. O’Flaherty and Johnnie L. Davis, Jr. $335,000

2204 Lincoln St. from Sunsetter Properties, LLC to Linda C. Kirkland and Senaida G. Perez $150,000

29204

1511 Forest Trace Drive from Steven Hamvay and Marisa Fierle n/k/a Marisa F. Hamvay to Brent A. Price $137,000

3029 Beechaven Road from Cheryl D. Jiviens n/k/a Cheryl J. Clay to Darryl Peoples and Regina Peoples $106,000

29205

3215 Michigan St. from Carol H. Waters and Robert L. Waters, II to James Brandon Canterbury and Brittney Nicholoe Canterbury $305,000

705 Maple St., Unit B102 from BAD Devine, LLC to Kacie L. Samson and Brian R. Samson $210,000

1408 Hagood Avenue from Sandra N. Sullivan to Gail M. Elmore $288,750

727 Queen St. from Sarah S. Wade, Bessie S. Livingston, Herbert D. Spencer, Marietta S. Pinson and Bridgett M. Holman to Hitchler Properties, LLC $134,900

920 Huntington Avenue from Dessie G. Higgins a/k/a Dessie B. Higgins to Dominic S. Ervolina $108,000

805 Howard St. from Melissa D. Burrage, Thomas J. Goodwin and Lydia Burrage-Goodwin to Timothy Ervolina $112,500

2215 Terrace Way from Todd B. Avant to Melanie Lux Bauknight $675,000

2627 Millwood Avenue from Milton L. Brazell a/k/a Mileton Brazzell to Palmstar Millwood, LLC $370,000

2310 Huron St. from Brittany Leigh Miller and Cynthia D. Maples to Bethany Dawn Callahan $131,000

1057 Elm Avenue from Joseph Clinton Wills to Susan Danielle Hinton $104,500

29206

3020 Tremholm Road, #153 from Doris Stroman Murray to Margaret R. Corry $268,000

3604 Boundbrook Lane from John W. Behymer and Cheryl L. Behymer to Brittany Leigh Miller and James Jordan $199,000

5411 Sylvan Drive from Roy D. Folsom and Margaret A. Carey to Emily Carey Folsom $160,000

6321 Pinehill Road from Cindy L. McGee and Charles B. Dewitt to Carol S. Michaelis $218,000

4740 Arcadia Road from Suzanne Havird Jones and David Clyde Havird to Arcadia of SC, LLC $107,266

51 Avian Trail from Evans Taylor Barnette and Lynn Tollison Faulkner n/k/a Lynn T. Barnett to Todd Kraemer $595,725

29209

6112 Belterdale Avenue from John Henry Barnhill and Charlynn Barnhill to Stephen P. Sizemore and Carlee S. Sizemore $160,000

213 Noah Court from Heather Leite to Eric T. Twitty $150,000

50 Garner Springs Court from Marvin Frank Kittrell, Jr. to Kevin Crowley and Patrick M. Crowley, Jr. $135,000

300 Black Friars Road from Betty E. McDonald to Karen Medbery Cooper and Adam Justin Floyd $245,000

121 Shannondale Court from Estate of Sara Elizabeth Croft to Jeffrey Wondergem and Melissa Gardner Wondergem $145,000

29210

1609 Carl Road from James P. White and Carol A. White to Sherry L. Maw and Petra F. Bradley $155,000

911 Bush River Road from Baron Hospitality, LLC to Shiv Yogi Hospitality, LLC $6,500,000

1010 Glencroft Drive from David Hayne Painter to Ralph I. Johnson $135,000

29223

9870 Two Notch Road from Koon Holdings, LLC to Hutton Exchange Columbia, SC, LLC $790,000

101, 102, 104-09 Moolah Drive from MTBH, LLC to Sonlight Resources Institute $400,000

2800 Larkhall Road from Estate of Nancy L. Schmidt to Delber Edgardo Ramirez and Maria Joe Herrera $142,000

3013 Prestwick Circle from Estate of Billie J. Jones to Patricia Yvonne Lyles $115,000

121 Village Farm Road from George J. Leon, III and Patricia C. Leon to Terry M. Frame $233,500

7800 Edgewater Drive from Southern Cents, LLC to Odrenella Lekisha Johnson $176,000

1 Angus Road from Paul M. Paszkowski and Elaine E. Paszkowski to Debra L. Henry $140,500

71 Polo Ridge Circle from Daniel R. Packard and Gayle H. Packard to Kirkland D. Humphries, Jr. and Ann C. Humphries $117,000

128 Park Shore Drive W. from William M. Thompson, Jr. and Georgann D. Thompson to Tucker S. Creed and Mary Beth Creed $235,000

129 Park Shore Drive, W. from Michael S. Dollar to Kristin Blakely Lavendar Hudson and Daniel Hudson $242,000

29229

100 Water Hickory Way from Jaye K. Stokholm a/k/a Jaye K. Stockholm to Matthew Wright and Angela Wright $181,500

11 Deerpath Court from Michael D. Hartley and Cameron H. Hartley to Sharon Thomas $174,500

1039 Keeler Drive from Charlene Manning to Calvin Davis $217,000

104 Summit Ridge Circle from Joseph R. Hornick to Shabrittney K. Kearse $135,000

109 Wateron Way from Timothy C. Hagenburger and Ashley A. Hagenburger to John David Williams and Stacy Lee Williams $205,000

410 Bally Bunion Lane from Carl A. Smith to Christopher W. Miller and Carrolle J.C. Miller $159,000

261 Cogburn Road from Palmetto Residential Rental, LLC to Lauren H. Middleton $116,500

491 Freshwater Drive from Millicent A. Jackson to Johnnie Howard, IV $158,000

30 Twinspur Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Matthew F. Barnes and Laura B. Barnes $240,000

Lexington County

29033

927 Michaelmas Avenue from Richard M. Childress and Dedra H. Childress to Chelsie L. Goodman $156,000

1115 Naples Avenue from Jennie L. Jordan and Daniel K. Gooch to Mary Sheridan Miller $128,000

29036

350 Forty Love Point Road from Sidney T. Gattis, III and Ramona W. Gattis to Matthew McCoy and Jacqueline McCoy $200,000

138 Turkey Ridge Drive from Mario D. Evans and Alexzena Y. Evans to Hugo S. Muraco and Emily C. Muraco $158,000

215 Eagle Point Drive from William A. Moser and Robin L. Moser to Nicholas R. Martin and Melissa S. Martin $167,000

171 Lake Ride Drive from Twitty Realty, Inc. to Corinne P. Cox $120,000

1166 Libby Ariail Circle from John Sumbera, IV and Lisa L. Sumbera f/k/a Lisa L. Marcotulli to John William Little and Susan B. Little $450,000

242 Broodridge Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Changyong Qin and Xia Wang $699,989

29054

207 Breezy Bay Drive from Betty B. Stephens to Lorne G. White and Kimberly P. White $110,000

29070

7044 Platt Springs Road from Darlene A. Langenburg Declaration of Trust to Heather L. Ciarcia $140,000

29072

544 Bronze Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jeffrey Lee Padgett and Brandie Harrelson Padgett $285,079

134 Summerfield Drive from William P. Trevathan and Pamela L. Trevathan to Stephen K. Moore, II and Trina L. Moore $187,000

290 Woodmill Circle from Ronnie Dale Teal and Mary Ann W. Teal to Fan Zhang and Lan Xiao $240,000

305 Mossback Trail from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jimmy Marrero Guzman and Neyheliz Rivera Pabon $323,806

213 W. Main St. from Gail T. Lewis to L. Clark Farley $170,000

S. Lake Drive from Land Holding, LLC to Lexington-Richland Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council, Inc. $275,000

220 Alston Circle from Joseph T. Bauschka and Marie A. Bauschka to Samuel Eubanks, Jr. and Colleen Eubanks $352,400

632 Queenland Court from Laura D. Castles to Brett A. Padgett $172,200

200 Secret Cove Drive from George R. Beck and Patsy L. Beck to Herman Ray Northcott, Jr. and Gilda L. Northcott $515,000

117 Gander Court from Catherine S. Ryan and Linden Ryan to Kari L. Still and Aiken A. Still $220,000

324 Whiteford Way from Richard Todd Ottinger to Hilary Jackson Stone $175,000

236 McGregor Circle from Estate of Kathryn W. Liverman to Janette L. Shealy $220,500

112 Irene Way from Roderick D. Drumgoole and Renate V. Drumgoole to Brookfield Relocation, Inc. $322,000

306 Duck Creek Lane from Lifestone Homes, LLC to Susan E. Wall $226,688

125 Red Alder Court from Jeremiah D. Schwartz and Erika D. Schwartz to Arlene M. Sronce $240,500

305 Burma Road from Celia F. Morrow to Bridget L. Dillon $130,000

112 Irene Way from Brookfield Relocation, Inc. to Gordon Parisoe and Anna Parisoe $322,000

211 Dove Chase Trail from NVR, Inc. to Leah D. Babson $233,730

403 Merus Drive from NVR, Inc. to Nicole L. Rowe $177,480

207 Dove Chase Trail from NVR, Inc. to Bernice Harris and Taina Davis $252,405

182 Sterling Lake Drive from Michael Alexander and Mary Alexander to Joel D. Yates, II and Laura W. Yates $505,000

200 Dove Chase Trail from NVR, Inc. to David A. Armbruster $253,015

206 Azala Drive from Marion B. Benenhaley to Brian Larmon $140,000

121 Nut Tree Court from Donald G. Fields and Nancy C. Field to Lisa A. Hunt $290,000

343 Carola Lane from Patsy R. Habben n/k/a Lightle to Richard B. Stancil and Melissa A. Stancil $269,900

530 Meadow Grass Lane from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Robert S. Heyward and Miracle Heyward $259,022

200 Cherokee Trail from William H. Wingard, II and Angie W. Meetze to Michael E. Hendrix and Donna A. Hendrix $160,000

129 John Preston Drive from Eddie W. Weaver and Tena Marie Weaver to Patsy Rauton Lightle $525,000

629 River Falls Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kayla M. Arsi $304,967

317 Newridge Road from Gail M. Elmore to John Marshall Cain and Virginia Starr Ivey Cain $443,400

204 Dove Chase Trail from NVR, Inc. to Melissa C. Fuentes $255,085

363 Merus Drive from NVR, Inc. to Martin Christopher Conniffe $149,000

706 Cameros Creek from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Bernadette Sciambia and Peggy A. Rutto $279,900

112 Dove Cote Lane from Craig H. Ostfeld and Gong Wen Yan a/k/a Wenyan Gong to Jorge Gonzalez Godinez and Julia Emilie Dominique Cochet Gonzalez $155,000

314 Montrose Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Dipa J. McGee and Jaymon R. McGee $315,229

29073

435 Reedy River Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Christopher M. Titcomb and Tonya D. Schofield-Titcomb $332,151

225 Tannery Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Wayne Curtis Siron, Jr. and Katrina Dawn Siron $286,012

101 Misty Lane from Learn Properties, LLC to Jeffrey A. McCormick and Tammy A. Needham $116,000

108 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jonathan Colby Delp and Kathryn Elisabeth Corgan $167,542

206 Crown Point Road from John F. Boatwright, Jr. to Nicholas W. Johnson $137,000

110 Pepper Harrow Lane from Collin George to Bob Sapone and Teresa M. Sapone $163,000

248 Tea Olive Avenue from Coates Properties, LLC to James Brown and Hassana Kalloo $129,900

340 Shell Brooke Way from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Ambalal Patel and Arunkumar M. Patel $318,585

512 Sagauro Court from NVR, Inc. to Latissue C. Butler $168,500

461 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Kelly Ann Amodio and Carol Amodio $174,000

176 Dark Hollow Drive from Donald S. Gazdick, III and Carly N. Gazdick to Nicholas R. Annan and Kathryn M. Annan $330,000

120 McLee Road from Juan C. Zamora and Sandra I. Zamora to Harold Cromer and Elaine Cromer $158,500

221 Tannery Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Heath W. Mills and Haley Mills $266,636

29169

1701 Quail Lake Drive from Joshua Harris and Erin Murphy to Tommy J. Copeland and Dorothy Z. Copeland $106,000

108 Wainscot Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Ashley M. Powell $142,900

4.02 Acres at State and Meeting streets from City of West Columbia to WECO River District, LLC $2,750,000

196 City Flow Court from Flow, LLC to Stephen W. Kirkland $437,735

417 Sweetbirch Drive from Britt E. Luthren to Susan K. Horton $176,000

29170

526 Pineberry Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Rodney C. Wood and Kelly L. Wood $151,900

205 Melon Drive from Randall Kyle Winningham and Karen A. Winningham to David Gregory $115,000

604 Thomas St. from Annie H. Frazier to Derek Allan Cothran $125,000

208 Autumnview Court from Valerie C. Rhinehart f/k/a Valerie S. Cash and Robert M. Rhinehart to Stanley R. Winfrey, Sr. and Tianda T. Winfrey $140,000

312 Emanuel Creek Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Innocent Noubissi $151,550

444 Emanuel Creek Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Christopher T. Huffman $139,000

29210

3850 Fernandina Road from Second Venture, LLC to Commercial Properties of SC, LLC $1,600,000

1520 Bush River Road from Pensco Trust Company, Custodian FBO Robert M. Fowlkes, IRA to Craft Family Properties, LLC $170,000

118 Limehouse Reach Road from Shum Der Ko and Lihsueh Lin Ko to Laura Nell Yancey Jones $174,900

29212

121 Collins Drive from Rose Strawbridge to Clarice D. Marana and Sandra E. Marana $282,000

107 Sterling Bridge Road from Mary C. Letellier to Mark A. Simoneau and Jessica P. Simoneau $195,900

313 Goldstone Drive from Michael W. Smith Trust to Brian D. Garrett $145,000

Kershaw County

29020

22 Bomburgh Road from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Phebie Haynesworth $173,061

1720 Brook Drive from Jack R. DeHowitt to Paul Pierre, Christen Pierre and Paul Grant Pierre $132,500

2040 Lakeshore Drive from Thomas Mullikin, Jr. to First Palmetto Bank $115,000

1301 Lyttleton St. from First Palmetto Bank to Joseph A. Harrington $405,000

417 Laurens Court from First Palmetto Bank to Thomas S. Mullikin, Jr. $195,000

29045

49 Lillie Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Diedra H. Talley and Michael R. Talley $178,973

14 Jonquil Court from Country Properties to Shawn Edward McConnell $157,000

10 Tumbleweed Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Verronica Kay Ewell and Chans Joseph Ewell $249,900

79 Aberdeen Way from Eileen Menke to John Jordan and Colleen C. Foreman $173,300

20 Dalmore Road from Jason Amaxopulos and Mandi Amaxopulos to Michael A. Scott $239,900

7 Sedge Court from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to James R. Butler, III $152,711

35 Dianthus Circle from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Donna M. Gable $199,900

49 Needle Palm Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Darrell A. Marshall and Debora A. Marshall $198,568

1057 Oakland Drive from Michelle L. Harmon n/k/a Michelle L. Cullum to Lorraine Lopez and Erick Fernando Lopez $114,900

29078

499 Lachicotte Road from Barry Hattaway and Jackie Hattaway to Robert Weis $131,000

1144 Spring Road from Judith M. Olsen to Tosha M. Regan and Edward D. Reddington $120,000

211 Winter Way from Raymond W. Ferkin to Virginia H. Pryor and Michael J. Rees $141,500

212 Cricket Hill Drive from Melissa Skipper Segear and Jason L. Segear to Cody R. Watts $124,500

29130

568-A Shivers Green Road from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Tommy W. Bowen, Jr. and Jodie M. Bowen $141,421

Top Property Transfers

Top Five Richland County

911 Bush River Road 29210 from Baron Hospitality, LLC to Shiv Yogi Hospitality, LLC $6,500,000

Tract A, Eastern side of Farrow Road #154 29016 from Fairways Development, LLC to 555 A.Q., LLC $1,750,000

9870 Two Notch Road 29223 from Koon Holdings, LLC to Hutton Exchange Columbia, SC, LLC $790,000

2215 Terrace Way 29205 from Todd B. Avant to Melanie Lux Bauknight $675,000

51 Avian Trail 29206 from Evans Taylor Barnette and Lynn Tollison Faulkner n/k/a Lynn T. Barnett to Todd Kraemer $595,725

Top Five Lexington County

4.02 Acres at State and Meeting Streets 29169 from City of West Columbia to WECO River District, LLC $2,750,000

3850 Fernandina Road 29210 from Second Venture, LLC to Commercial Properties of SC, LLC $1,600,000

242 Broodridge Drive 29036 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Changyong Qin and Xia Wang $699,989

129 John Preston Drive 29072 from Eddie W. Weaver and Tena Marie Weaver to Patsy Rauton Lightle $525,000

200 Secret Cove Drive 29072 from George R. Beck and Patsy L. Beck to Herman Ray Northcott, Jr. and Gilda L. Northcott $515,000

Top Five Kershaw County

1301 Lyttleton St. 29020 from First Palmetto Bank to Joseph A. Harrington $405,000

10 Tumbleweed Court 29045 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Verronica Kay Ewell and Chans Joseph Ewell $249,900

20 Dalmore Road 29045 from Jason Amaxopulos and Mandi Amaxopulos to Michael A. Scott $239,900

35 Dianthus Circle 29045 from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Donna M. Gable $199,900

49 Needle Palm Way 29045 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Darrell A. Marshall and Debora A. Marshall $198,568

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Columbia developed Huntstand app mapping bright future for Lanford Holloway

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos