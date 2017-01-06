Building with 3 acres on Fernandina Road sells for $1,600,000

Richland County
29016
48 Oakvale Court from Terry L. Custis to Justin M. Wheeler and Yujin Hong $136,500
205 W. Bowmore Drive from William M. Herbold to Kalynn Casey and Serjio Rolon $200,000
136 Oxforshire Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc, to Donald Gilchrist, Jr. $210,100
105 Upper Wing Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc, to Rodney K. Robinson and Sandra R. Goff $274,022
4 Sly Fox Run from Michael Wayne Sexton to Sonya Hunter Disher $218,000
Tract A, Eastern side of Farrow Road #154 from Fairways Development, LLC to 555 A.Q., LLC $1,750,000
105 Eagles Ridge Drive from Michael Meehan and Nancy Meehan to Jill Allison Stimson Atkins $225,000
204 Louthian Way from Hersey H. Hall and Patsy J. Hall to Severn K.R. Jackson and Wendy M. Jackson $343,000
1135 Valley Estates Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jin Liu and Jiandong Wang $308,900
293 Merrimont Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc, to Rodney Gause $263,812
308 Nava Wren Road from Mungo Homes, Inc, to George T. Wallace, Jr. $258,895
29036
73 Wynterhall Court from Mungo Homes, Inc, to Tiffany M. DuBois $340,474
1818 Johnson Marina Road from Danny O. Vance to Valerie D. Cameron $100,000
318 Lansford Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc, to Andrew J. Lewis $173,000
29045
481 Palm Sedge Loop from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Kevin H. Overmyer and Nicole R. Overmyer $402,420
213 Wood Fox Drive from Larry H. Goodman, Jr. and Tammy J. Goodman to William M. Herbertson, III and Olivia Nicole Parr $149,000
1534 Silver Cup Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Antonio T. Sumter and Laquanda Rose $179,000
263 Seabiscuit Lane from Mark L. Chandler and Rebecca W. Chandler to Clarence Julius Hare, Jr. $183,000
118 Tamwood Lane from 21st Mortgage Corporation to Delores Cloud $120,000
29061
1404 Crosshill Road from John Liebenrood to Brittany N. Adams $104,500
133 Salem Court from Four Roses, LLC to Darlena D. Jones $108,500
804 White Fawn Drive from Samantha West to Calvin Brooks Jones $115,000
29063
225 Blue Indigo Circle from Lauren L. Taylor and Jason A. Taylor to Linda Lee Lukas $245,000
140 Blackburn Road W. from Christopher Hiers to Rickey Hiers $200,000
325 English Legend Drive from John Thomas Mallett and Amanda Mallett to Rui Zhao and Yizhi Nie $310,000
1057 Koon Road from Estate of Peggy G. McLaurin to Kevin B. Ford and Melissa H. Ford $258,000
3377 Kennerly Road from Mark A. Redding and Betty S. Redding to Martin Plascencia-Saldana $207,000
29201
1100 Bluff Road, #601 from ESLG Trading Company, LLC to Nickol Conklin $410,000
1723 and 1731 Wayne St. from Matthew B. Varner to Douglas P. O’Flaherty and Johnnie L. Davis, Jr. $335,000
2204 Lincoln St. from Sunsetter Properties, LLC to Linda C. Kirkland and Senaida G. Perez $150,000
29204
1511 Forest Trace Drive from Steven Hamvay and Marisa Fierle n/k/a Marisa F. Hamvay to Brent A. Price $137,000
3029 Beechaven Road from Cheryl D. Jiviens n/k/a Cheryl J. Clay to Darryl Peoples and Regina Peoples $106,000
29205
3215 Michigan St. from Carol H. Waters and Robert L. Waters, II to James Brandon Canterbury and Brittney Nicholoe Canterbury $305,000
705 Maple St., Unit B102 from BAD Devine, LLC to Kacie L. Samson and Brian R. Samson $210,000
1408 Hagood Avenue from Sandra N. Sullivan to Gail M. Elmore $288,750
727 Queen St. from Sarah S. Wade, Bessie S. Livingston, Herbert D. Spencer, Marietta S. Pinson and Bridgett M. Holman to Hitchler Properties, LLC $134,900
920 Huntington Avenue from Dessie G. Higgins a/k/a Dessie B. Higgins to Dominic S. Ervolina $108,000
805 Howard St. from Melissa D. Burrage, Thomas J. Goodwin and Lydia Burrage-Goodwin to Timothy Ervolina $112,500
2215 Terrace Way from Todd B. Avant to Melanie Lux Bauknight $675,000
2627 Millwood Avenue from Milton L. Brazell a/k/a Mileton Brazzell to Palmstar Millwood, LLC $370,000
2310 Huron St. from Brittany Leigh Miller and Cynthia D. Maples to Bethany Dawn Callahan $131,000
1057 Elm Avenue from Joseph Clinton Wills to Susan Danielle Hinton $104,500
29206
3020 Tremholm Road, #153 from Doris Stroman Murray to Margaret R. Corry $268,000
3604 Boundbrook Lane from John W. Behymer and Cheryl L. Behymer to Brittany Leigh Miller and James Jordan $199,000
5411 Sylvan Drive from Roy D. Folsom and Margaret A. Carey to Emily Carey Folsom $160,000
6321 Pinehill Road from Cindy L. McGee and Charles B. Dewitt to Carol S. Michaelis $218,000
4740 Arcadia Road from Suzanne Havird Jones and David Clyde Havird to Arcadia of SC, LLC $107,266
51 Avian Trail from Evans Taylor Barnette and Lynn Tollison Faulkner n/k/a Lynn T. Barnett to Todd Kraemer $595,725
29209
6112 Belterdale Avenue from John Henry Barnhill and Charlynn Barnhill to Stephen P. Sizemore and Carlee S. Sizemore $160,000
213 Noah Court from Heather Leite to Eric T. Twitty $150,000
50 Garner Springs Court from Marvin Frank Kittrell, Jr. to Kevin Crowley and Patrick M. Crowley, Jr. $135,000
300 Black Friars Road from Betty E. McDonald to Karen Medbery Cooper and Adam Justin Floyd $245,000
121 Shannondale Court from Estate of Sara Elizabeth Croft to Jeffrey Wondergem and Melissa Gardner Wondergem $145,000
29210
1609 Carl Road from James P. White and Carol A. White to Sherry L. Maw and Petra F. Bradley $155,000
911 Bush River Road from Baron Hospitality, LLC to Shiv Yogi Hospitality, LLC $6,500,000
1010 Glencroft Drive from David Hayne Painter to Ralph I. Johnson $135,000
29223
9870 Two Notch Road from Koon Holdings, LLC to Hutton Exchange Columbia, SC, LLC $790,000
101, 102, 104-09 Moolah Drive from MTBH, LLC to Sonlight Resources Institute $400,000
2800 Larkhall Road from Estate of Nancy L. Schmidt to Delber Edgardo Ramirez and Maria Joe Herrera $142,000
3013 Prestwick Circle from Estate of Billie J. Jones to Patricia Yvonne Lyles $115,000
121 Village Farm Road from George J. Leon, III and Patricia C. Leon to Terry M. Frame $233,500
7800 Edgewater Drive from Southern Cents, LLC to Odrenella Lekisha Johnson $176,000
1 Angus Road from Paul M. Paszkowski and Elaine E. Paszkowski to Debra L. Henry $140,500
71 Polo Ridge Circle from Daniel R. Packard and Gayle H. Packard to Kirkland D. Humphries, Jr. and Ann C. Humphries $117,000
128 Park Shore Drive W. from William M. Thompson, Jr. and Georgann D. Thompson to Tucker S. Creed and Mary Beth Creed $235,000
129 Park Shore Drive, W. from Michael S. Dollar to Kristin Blakely Lavendar Hudson and Daniel Hudson $242,000
29229
100 Water Hickory Way from Jaye K. Stokholm a/k/a Jaye K. Stockholm to Matthew Wright and Angela Wright $181,500
11 Deerpath Court from Michael D. Hartley and Cameron H. Hartley to Sharon Thomas $174,500
1039 Keeler Drive from Charlene Manning to Calvin Davis $217,000
104 Summit Ridge Circle from Joseph R. Hornick to Shabrittney K. Kearse $135,000
109 Wateron Way from Timothy C. Hagenburger and Ashley A. Hagenburger to John David Williams and Stacy Lee Williams $205,000
410 Bally Bunion Lane from Carl A. Smith to Christopher W. Miller and Carrolle J.C. Miller $159,000
261 Cogburn Road from Palmetto Residential Rental, LLC to Lauren H. Middleton $116,500
491 Freshwater Drive from Millicent A. Jackson to Johnnie Howard, IV $158,000
30 Twinspur Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Matthew F. Barnes and Laura B. Barnes $240,000
Lexington County
29033
927 Michaelmas Avenue from Richard M. Childress and Dedra H. Childress to Chelsie L. Goodman $156,000
1115 Naples Avenue from Jennie L. Jordan and Daniel K. Gooch to Mary Sheridan Miller $128,000
29036
350 Forty Love Point Road from Sidney T. Gattis, III and Ramona W. Gattis to Matthew McCoy and Jacqueline McCoy $200,000
138 Turkey Ridge Drive from Mario D. Evans and Alexzena Y. Evans to Hugo S. Muraco and Emily C. Muraco $158,000
215 Eagle Point Drive from William A. Moser and Robin L. Moser to Nicholas R. Martin and Melissa S. Martin $167,000
171 Lake Ride Drive from Twitty Realty, Inc. to Corinne P. Cox $120,000
1166 Libby Ariail Circle from John Sumbera, IV and Lisa L. Sumbera f/k/a Lisa L. Marcotulli to John William Little and Susan B. Little $450,000
242 Broodridge Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Changyong Qin and Xia Wang $699,989
29054
207 Breezy Bay Drive from Betty B. Stephens to Lorne G. White and Kimberly P. White $110,000
29070
7044 Platt Springs Road from Darlene A. Langenburg Declaration of Trust to Heather L. Ciarcia $140,000
29072
544 Bronze Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jeffrey Lee Padgett and Brandie Harrelson Padgett $285,079
134 Summerfield Drive from William P. Trevathan and Pamela L. Trevathan to Stephen K. Moore, II and Trina L. Moore $187,000
290 Woodmill Circle from Ronnie Dale Teal and Mary Ann W. Teal to Fan Zhang and Lan Xiao $240,000
305 Mossback Trail from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jimmy Marrero Guzman and Neyheliz Rivera Pabon $323,806
213 W. Main St. from Gail T. Lewis to L. Clark Farley $170,000
S. Lake Drive from Land Holding, LLC to Lexington-Richland Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council, Inc. $275,000
220 Alston Circle from Joseph T. Bauschka and Marie A. Bauschka to Samuel Eubanks, Jr. and Colleen Eubanks $352,400
632 Queenland Court from Laura D. Castles to Brett A. Padgett $172,200
200 Secret Cove Drive from George R. Beck and Patsy L. Beck to Herman Ray Northcott, Jr. and Gilda L. Northcott $515,000
117 Gander Court from Catherine S. Ryan and Linden Ryan to Kari L. Still and Aiken A. Still $220,000
324 Whiteford Way from Richard Todd Ottinger to Hilary Jackson Stone $175,000
236 McGregor Circle from Estate of Kathryn W. Liverman to Janette L. Shealy $220,500
112 Irene Way from Roderick D. Drumgoole and Renate V. Drumgoole to Brookfield Relocation, Inc. $322,000
306 Duck Creek Lane from Lifestone Homes, LLC to Susan E. Wall $226,688
125 Red Alder Court from Jeremiah D. Schwartz and Erika D. Schwartz to Arlene M. Sronce $240,500
305 Burma Road from Celia F. Morrow to Bridget L. Dillon $130,000
112 Irene Way from Brookfield Relocation, Inc. to Gordon Parisoe and Anna Parisoe $322,000
211 Dove Chase Trail from NVR, Inc. to Leah D. Babson $233,730
403 Merus Drive from NVR, Inc. to Nicole L. Rowe $177,480
207 Dove Chase Trail from NVR, Inc. to Bernice Harris and Taina Davis $252,405
182 Sterling Lake Drive from Michael Alexander and Mary Alexander to Joel D. Yates, II and Laura W. Yates $505,000
200 Dove Chase Trail from NVR, Inc. to David A. Armbruster $253,015
206 Azala Drive from Marion B. Benenhaley to Brian Larmon $140,000
121 Nut Tree Court from Donald G. Fields and Nancy C. Field to Lisa A. Hunt $290,000
343 Carola Lane from Patsy R. Habben n/k/a Lightle to Richard B. Stancil and Melissa A. Stancil $269,900
530 Meadow Grass Lane from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Robert S. Heyward and Miracle Heyward $259,022
200 Cherokee Trail from William H. Wingard, II and Angie W. Meetze to Michael E. Hendrix and Donna A. Hendrix $160,000
129 John Preston Drive from Eddie W. Weaver and Tena Marie Weaver to Patsy Rauton Lightle $525,000
629 River Falls Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kayla M. Arsi $304,967
317 Newridge Road from Gail M. Elmore to John Marshall Cain and Virginia Starr Ivey Cain $443,400
204 Dove Chase Trail from NVR, Inc. to Melissa C. Fuentes $255,085
363 Merus Drive from NVR, Inc. to Martin Christopher Conniffe $149,000
706 Cameros Creek from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Bernadette Sciambia and Peggy A. Rutto $279,900
112 Dove Cote Lane from Craig H. Ostfeld and Gong Wen Yan a/k/a Wenyan Gong to Jorge Gonzalez Godinez and Julia Emilie Dominique Cochet Gonzalez $155,000
314 Montrose Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Dipa J. McGee and Jaymon R. McGee $315,229
29073
435 Reedy River Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Christopher M. Titcomb and Tonya D. Schofield-Titcomb $332,151
225 Tannery Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Wayne Curtis Siron, Jr. and Katrina Dawn Siron $286,012
101 Misty Lane from Learn Properties, LLC to Jeffrey A. McCormick and Tammy A. Needham $116,000
108 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jonathan Colby Delp and Kathryn Elisabeth Corgan $167,542
206 Crown Point Road from John F. Boatwright, Jr. to Nicholas W. Johnson $137,000
110 Pepper Harrow Lane from Collin George to Bob Sapone and Teresa M. Sapone $163,000
248 Tea Olive Avenue from Coates Properties, LLC to James Brown and Hassana Kalloo $129,900
340 Shell Brooke Way from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Ambalal Patel and Arunkumar M. Patel $318,585
512 Sagauro Court from NVR, Inc. to Latissue C. Butler $168,500
461 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Kelly Ann Amodio and Carol Amodio $174,000
176 Dark Hollow Drive from Donald S. Gazdick, III and Carly N. Gazdick to Nicholas R. Annan and Kathryn M. Annan $330,000
120 McLee Road from Juan C. Zamora and Sandra I. Zamora to Harold Cromer and Elaine Cromer $158,500
221 Tannery Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Heath W. Mills and Haley Mills $266,636
29169
1701 Quail Lake Drive from Joshua Harris and Erin Murphy to Tommy J. Copeland and Dorothy Z. Copeland $106,000
108 Wainscot Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Ashley M. Powell $142,900
4.02 Acres at State and Meeting streets from City of West Columbia to WECO River District, LLC $2,750,000
196 City Flow Court from Flow, LLC to Stephen W. Kirkland $437,735
417 Sweetbirch Drive from Britt E. Luthren to Susan K. Horton $176,000
29170
526 Pineberry Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Rodney C. Wood and Kelly L. Wood $151,900
205 Melon Drive from Randall Kyle Winningham and Karen A. Winningham to David Gregory $115,000
604 Thomas St. from Annie H. Frazier to Derek Allan Cothran $125,000
208 Autumnview Court from Valerie C. Rhinehart f/k/a Valerie S. Cash and Robert M. Rhinehart to Stanley R. Winfrey, Sr. and Tianda T. Winfrey $140,000
312 Emanuel Creek Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Innocent Noubissi $151,550
444 Emanuel Creek Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Christopher T. Huffman $139,000
29210
3850 Fernandina Road from Second Venture, LLC to Commercial Properties of SC, LLC $1,600,000
1520 Bush River Road from Pensco Trust Company, Custodian FBO Robert M. Fowlkes, IRA to Craft Family Properties, LLC $170,000
118 Limehouse Reach Road from Shum Der Ko and Lihsueh Lin Ko to Laura Nell Yancey Jones $174,900
29212
121 Collins Drive from Rose Strawbridge to Clarice D. Marana and Sandra E. Marana $282,000
107 Sterling Bridge Road from Mary C. Letellier to Mark A. Simoneau and Jessica P. Simoneau $195,900
313 Goldstone Drive from Michael W. Smith Trust to Brian D. Garrett $145,000
Kershaw County
29020
22 Bomburgh Road from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Phebie Haynesworth $173,061
1720 Brook Drive from Jack R. DeHowitt to Paul Pierre, Christen Pierre and Paul Grant Pierre $132,500
2040 Lakeshore Drive from Thomas Mullikin, Jr. to First Palmetto Bank $115,000
1301 Lyttleton St. from First Palmetto Bank to Joseph A. Harrington $405,000
417 Laurens Court from First Palmetto Bank to Thomas S. Mullikin, Jr. $195,000
29045
49 Lillie Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Diedra H. Talley and Michael R. Talley $178,973
14 Jonquil Court from Country Properties to Shawn Edward McConnell $157,000
10 Tumbleweed Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Verronica Kay Ewell and Chans Joseph Ewell $249,900
79 Aberdeen Way from Eileen Menke to John Jordan and Colleen C. Foreman $173,300
20 Dalmore Road from Jason Amaxopulos and Mandi Amaxopulos to Michael A. Scott $239,900
7 Sedge Court from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to James R. Butler, III $152,711
35 Dianthus Circle from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Donna M. Gable $199,900
49 Needle Palm Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Darrell A. Marshall and Debora A. Marshall $198,568
1057 Oakland Drive from Michelle L. Harmon n/k/a Michelle L. Cullum to Lorraine Lopez and Erick Fernando Lopez $114,900
29078
499 Lachicotte Road from Barry Hattaway and Jackie Hattaway to Robert Weis $131,000
1144 Spring Road from Judith M. Olsen to Tosha M. Regan and Edward D. Reddington $120,000
211 Winter Way from Raymond W. Ferkin to Virginia H. Pryor and Michael J. Rees $141,500
212 Cricket Hill Drive from Melissa Skipper Segear and Jason L. Segear to Cody R. Watts $124,500
29130
568-A Shivers Green Road from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Tommy W. Bowen, Jr. and Jodie M. Bowen $141,421
