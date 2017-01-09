Smalls named chair of Sisters of Charity Foundation

Gerald Smalls, dean of the Benedict College School of Business, has been named chair of The Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina. Smalls received a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from South Carolina State University, a master’s degree in business administration from Clark Atlanta University, a Juris Doctorate from Howard University School of Law, a master’s degree in taxation from Georgetown University Law Center and completed post doctorate work at Harvard University’s Institute for Management. Prior to his current position, he served as general counsel and chief of staff to the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services and as an associate with Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough. Other foundation officers named were Karen Smith, vice-chair; Lisa Bernardin, secretary; and Andy Folsom, treasurer.
