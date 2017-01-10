Nelson Mullins elects 4 partners

The Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough law firm have elected Michael J. Anzelmo, Brian M. Barnwell, Robert H. McWilliams Jr., and Keith Poston of the Columbia office as partners. Anzelmo joined the firm in 2007 and practices with the commercial, appellate, consumer and employment litigation team. Barnwell joined the firm in 2009 and practices with the commercial, appellate, consumer and employment litigation team. McWilliams joined the firm in 2009 and practices with the intellectual property group. Poston joined the firm in 2009 and practices with the banking, bankruptcy, and creditors rights team.
Visit thestate.com/business to see the latest news from Columbia’s business community. Submissions: biznews@thestate.com
Comments