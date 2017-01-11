BullStreet complex lands new tenant at former State Hospital

The First Base Building in the BullStreet development at the former S.C Hospital has landed its third tenant.
TCube Solutions, a software services provider, will invest $1.7 million to move into a 25,000-square-foot workspace and create 100 jobs, according to a news release. The company will occupy the entire third floor and hope to be up and running in three months, TCube Solutions chief executive Sam McGuckin said.
“It’s a very impressive campus,” he said. “We like that it’s going to be very high tech. The ball stadium is there. It’s a talent magnet and I need young technical talent.”
TCube joins the law firm of Ogletree Deakins in the First Base Building. The firm’s Columbia office occupies the entire top floor.
Also, Founders Federal Credit Union is set to open a 2,900-square-foot branch on the first floor.
The First Base Building was constructed parallel to the first base line of Spirit Communications Park by BullStreet master developer Bob Hughes of Greenville. Spirit Communications Park is home to the Columbia Fireflies minor league baseball team, which shattered professional baseball attendance records in Columbia in its first season in 2016.
TCube is a local start-up company that was founded in 2007 with the assistance of the University of South Carolina Technology Incubator program, according to the news release. TCube Solutions currently employs 100 people and provides software systems implementation, configuration, maintenance and integration services to insurance industry clients worldwide.
“TCube is the perfect example of what we are trying to creating in BullStreet,” said BullStreet project manager Robert Hughes, Bob Hughes’ son. “I rapidly expanding, locally headquartered, high impact, high tech company. We want to attract young talent and young entrepreneurs. We’re really excited about it.”
Other recent BullStreet developments include:
▪ Plans for a 10-screen “luxury” cinema. Cobb Theaters said it will begin construction this year on the project, which will include a bar and full-service restaurant. It is expected to be completed by summer 2018, when other retail buildings in the shopping and entertainment area are expected to come online.
▪ Renovation of three historic buildings – The Bakery, Parker Annex and the Ensor Building. The Bakery is home to SOCO and The Iron Yard co-working collaborative.
▪ Plans to renovate the sprawling Babcock Building into apartments.
▪ Discussions to locate the University of South Carolina’s new medical school building on the campus.
Comments