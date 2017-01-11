BullStreet complex lands new tenant at former State Hospital

4:35 Family of Emmanuel AME shooting victim speaks Pause

4:02 Obama tearfully thanks Michelle, daughters, and Bidens during farewell address

1:25 Ben Boulware on what it means to end Clemson career with national title

3:19 Dawn Staley updates A'ja Wilson's status

0:34 'When I die, I want to be reborn in Charleston,' Biden tells Sen. Scott at swearing-in

1:18 Believe it! Clemson is No. 1

0:47 Wolford up next: What Muschamp sought in new O-line coach

3:22 Dabo Swinney: Clemson over Alabama was not an upset

1:40 Richland Co. sheriff's captain discusses human trafficking locally