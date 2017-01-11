Maxfield named 2017 Richland County Bar Association leader

4:35 Family of Emmanuel AME shooting victim speaks Pause

4:02 Obama tearfully thanks Michelle, daughters, and Bidens during farewell address

4:29 Simmons Family speaks after Roof sentencing

1:18 Believe it! Clemson is No. 1

1:25 Ben Boulware on what it means to end Clemson career with national title

3:19 Dawn Staley updates A'ja Wilson's status

0:34 'When I die, I want to be reborn in Charleston,' Biden tells Sen. Scott at swearing-in

0:47 Wolford up next: What Muschamp sought in new O-line coach

1:11 Deshaun Watson explains decision to enter the NFL draft