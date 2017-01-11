Maxfield named 2017 Richland County Bar Association leader

Dave Maxfield will serve as president of the Richland County Bar Association for 2017. Maxfield has represented individual consumers in cases against banks, credit reporting agencies, debt collectors and insurance companies for more than 20 years. Maxfield has chaired the consumer law section of the South Carolina Bar three times and is a member of the National Association of Consumer Advocates and Public Investors Arbitration Bar Association.
