Chapman becomes partner in Derrick, Stubbs & Stith CPA firm

Michelle Z. Chapman has become a partner in the consulting practice of Derrick, Stubbs & Stith, a Columbia firm providing accounting, auditing, taxation and business consulting. A certified public accountant, Chapman has been with Derrick Stubbs since 2005, when she began as an intern. Chapman is a graduate of the Darla Moore School of Business at USC. She joined the firm full-time in 2007.
