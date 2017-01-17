New homes zoned for Lexington’s White Knoll High School sell for $300,000

Richland County
29016
308 Mt. Valley Road, 116 and 117 Gamecock Drive from Robert D. Broach and Karen L. Broach to Eric Howell and Ashleigh R. Closen $263,000
73 Black Kettle Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Taylor C. Coulter $145,000
29036
758 Helmsman Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Tina Marie Corn $159,599
216 Massey Circle from Steve Godrey to Christopher M. Walden $275,000
29045
345 Palm Sedge Loop from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Rajeev K. Bais $435,773
503 Plantation Pointe Drive from Richard V. Deslauriers to Betty Patterson Rainey $197,000
29061
905 Candlewood Drive from Catherine Kay Stafford f/k/a Catherine Gladish to Larry Patterson and Joann Patterson $115,000
101 Saskatoon Drive from Gregory Barry and Katherine Diane Barry to Kristine M. Storms $113,500
29063
77 Middle Creek Road from Wayne McCullough to David J. Morgan and Tiffany P. Morgan $143,000
18 Saddleback Ledge Court from Michael C. Bryan and Caroline J. Bryan to Amy Kelley $179,900
10 Stonewall Court from Larry D. Aaron, Jr. and Christi B. Aaron to Matthew Neil Murphy and Michelle Murphy $264,000
29201
1320 Pulaski St., B304 from Brian L. Blatt and Sheryl B. Hooper to Bruce Sproles and Deborah Sproles $300,000
911 Washington St. from First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company to Swordfish Investments I, LLC $1,200,000
1829 Senate St., Unit 2-F from Heyward F. Galloway, Jr. to Marsi M. Cameron, Mark W. Cameron and Caitlin S. Cameron $115,000
29203
4034 Arlington St. from Laura E. Hickling to James Lee Clapper and Anna Christina Clapper $163,000
118 Burton Heights Circle from Minnie P. Brantley to James E. Bond $122,500
205 Woodhaven Road from American International Relocation Solutions, LLC to Lisa M. Harry and Reginald L. Harry $213,500
29204
1816 Lowder Road from Christopher D. Florian and Kristin I. Florian to Frank Todd Shealy $135,000
29205
4339 Azalea Drive from Reda W. Bassali and Rafik R. Bassali to Charles Patterson Graham, Jr. and Joanna Graham $195,000
1125 S. Kilbourne Road from Susan S. Brownlee to Kasey D. Kagawa $117,000
3407, 3409. 3411, 3413 and 3415 Rosewood Drive from Joye C. Marsha to Lucas Properties, LLC $135,000
29206
6564 Eastshore Road from Orice F. Gracey to Chester A. Ceehorne, Jr. $173,000
6724 Sandy Shore Road from SC Palmetto Investments, LLC to Adam M. Ginsburg and Summers E. Ginsburg $269,400
1664 Shady Lane from Jon D. Andrews to Michael A. Wolfe, Jr. and Erin B. Wolfe $450,000
4201 Sequoia Road from Robert Howell Price, III and Pamela Price to David W. Smith, Jr. and Richard W. Hendrix $386,500
6511 Satchel Ford Road from Daniel Earlston Hudson and James Earlston Hudson to Lauren Y. Swink $218,900
6411 Sylvan Drive from Tucker S. Creed and Mary Beth Creed to R. Smith Richardson $216,000
29208
1011 Bluff Road from Cathy’s Life, LLC to Gamecock Vista, LLC $820,000
29209
166 Preston Green Drive from Debbie W. Herman, Kenneth E. Herman, Emily H. Huggins and Olivia R. Herman to Kenneth Taylor and Claire Renee Taylor $149,900
1312 Poinsett Loop from Buller River Developments, LLC to Quest IRA, Inc. f/b/o Bradley L. Winn Traditional IRA $159,900
1120 Rockwood Road from Brian Knight and Elizabeth Wagoner n/k/a Elizabeth Knight to Floydene L. Jenkins $161,500
108 Southdown Drive from Susan Radford and Kevin Radford to Monica L. Roberts $122,500
29210
3120 Broad River Road from Estate of Minnie L. Milligan a/k/a Minnie T. Milligan to JSK Food Service, LLC $100,000
29212
216 Bent Bough Circle from B&C Partnership to Scott A. Stout $105,000
109 Miles Park Drive from Edward L. York and Gregory C. York to Barbara Louise Bohnstadt and Allen Paul Bohnstadt $219,900
105 Lockleven Drive from Jane P. Denny to German T. Amores and Carmen R. Amores $109,000
106 Heather Springs Road from Buller River Developments, LLC to David Hetzel $155,900
14 Heatherlaurel Court from Buller River Developments, LLC to Aaren L. Humphreys and Heather L. Humphreys $154,900
9413 Martindale Road from M. Jaws, LLC to William Johnstone Maxwell $150,000
25 Heatherlaurel Court from Buller River Developments, LLC to David C. Poelman $154,900
29229
329 Whitehurst Way from Sai Yu Wang, De Xing Zhang and Yu Dong Zhang to Artavia Jones $125,000
423 Bradington Way from Marcia M. Howie to Cheryl Mormon $172,500
673 Pine Lilly Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Ashley D. Wilson and Travis Wilson $225,900
155 Abbeywalk Lane from Connie D. Mitchell to Illya E. Smith $333,900
208 Fallen Leaf Drive from Stephanie A. Menges to Kenneth M. Addison $235,000
Lexington County
29036
434 Brookridge Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Janna Krofchick Hollis and Brian W. Hollis $383,491
238 Smallwood Drive from William H. Layton, Jr. and Brenda Layton to Celeste Oppold $270,000
29063
104 Schooner Lane from LBB & HHV, LLC to Joseph Cheyenne Gerringer and Jonathan Asher Dills $149,000
29070
116 Tweetie Lane from Michelle H. Womack n/k/a Michelle H. Wood to Thomas Thigpen, III and Francisca B. Thigpen $117,500
29071
Old Cherokee/Old Chapin Road from Lexington County School District One to Sterling Bridge Development, LLC $263,900
29072
206 Mossback Trail from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Mircea N. Man and Diana G. Man $290,000
225 Vista Springs Circle from Joel D. Yates, II and Laura W. Yates to Richard P. Tobin and Marcia A. Tobin $325,000
400 Chamfort Drive from Bradford S. Tillman and Mary Anne Tillman to Seungjin Shin $188,000
315 Saxony Court from Charles M. Wendt and Olivia S. Wendt to Justin K. Smith and Lisa Marie B. Smith $445,715
104 Ashe St. from Peter John Hynes a/k/a Peter J. Hynes to Brandon Smith $125,000
225 Lothrop Hill Road from Larry A. Morgan to Juliann Katherine Morgan $181,000
559 Bronze Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Kenneth D. Rife and Cynthia H. Rife $243,389
318 Gratis Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Timothy Lee Cook, Jr. and Leslie Cook $342,601
306 Gratis Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Emily C. Bebbington and Sean C. Bebbington $315,026
248 Bonhomme Circle from William T. Vickery to Erica Crawford $145,000
134 Fresh Spring Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Darin J. Sorrentino $211,300
104 Garden Trail Lane from Donna G. Shealy and Dennis G. Shealy to Ashley Witt $225,000
104 Drifters Court from Patrick C. Wilson to Bruce Ehrlich $171,500
103 Linden Way from Magnolia Custom Homes to Jack Scott and Christy Lynn Scott $245,000
569 Fourteen Mile Lane from Lifestone Homes, LLC to Conner Epting Watson and Anastasia Zourzoukis $239,900
439 Whispering Winds Drive from Oral Soysal, Jr. and Patricia A. Soysal to Justin Paul Smith $161,000
645 Dawsons Park Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Lucas Boschelli $151,000
163 Millhouse Lane from Rebecca J. Smith and Shannon B. Smith to Jay R. Miller and Tonya R. Miller $247,500
29073
449 Reedy River Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Hoang T. Tran, Thao T. Do and Hung D. Nguyen $285,159
453 Reedy River Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Justin M. James $365,741
229 Tannery Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Deborah A. Kopitskie and Edward P. Kopitskie $296,592
318 Keegan Rock Court from Cerny Revocable Living Trust to Justin L. Upton and Allyson Upton $166,000
103 Raspberry Hill Court from Bryan A. Paris and Dianna M. Paris to Nicholas D. Inman $183,000
441 Reedy River Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Sandra Conwell and James Oliver Conwell $318,864
424 Reedy River Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Swathi Beeravolu $320,929
144 Benjamin Drive from Patricia L. Darlington to Guy F. West and Hilda B. West $148,000
120 Stanley Court from Luis F. Escamilla and Courtney S. Escamilla to Norman Scott Sill and Della Sill $125,000
113 Black Walnut Court from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Nicholas Scott and Natasha Scott $180,000
100 Chasan Hill Court from Gale A. Bradley and Ann L. Bradley to William Baughman and Margie Baughman $154,000
115 Brooksong Drive from Jessy Jeffcoat f/k/a Jessy Peabody to Amberly Marie White $120,000
29160
145 Graceland Court from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Jenna Zeigler $115,000
29169
240 Settlers Court from Samuel Eubanks, Jr. and Colleen Eubanks to Birte C. Wachtel $260,000
103 Ephrata Lane from Security Federal Bank to William Lewis Broach and Penthea Dolores Broach $175,000
2430 Morningside Drive from Delaine S. Duckworth to Robert V. Hampton $305,000
29170
812 Seay Drive from Charles J. Crafton to Brandon Boyd $139,900
931 Sunset Boulevard from William T. Maunz to Edward F. Larocque $150,000
501 Castlerock Court from Anne P. Miller to Christine A. Miller $105,000
313 Westgate Drive from Linda D. Hook to Jennifer Demor and Michael Davis $111,500
29212
1307 Branch Lane from Jack L. Walters and Betty H. Walters to Cliffton Bates and Linda Maybin Bates $173,000
309 Longbow Court from Jason C. Mattix and Kendra N. Blok to Frances Clouston a/k/a Francis Clouston and Bradford Gates $188,500
5215 Kirkbrook Court from Margaret E. Bell n/k/a Margaret E. Gredler to Austin David Pace $111,000
310 Mapleview Drive from Virginia H. Greene f/k/a Virginia H. Brown to Troy T. Evans and Tamara H. Evans $154,900
Kershaw County
29020
113 Southern Oak Drive from Bock Construction, Inc. to Walter R. Buchmiller and Cynthia Rabon Buchmiller $225,350
209 Broad St. from Bobby Brent Shirley to Camden AL, LLC $175,000
213 Broad St. from Brent Colt Shirley to Camden AL, LLC $150,000
2361 Harbor View Road from Mitchell D. Elliott and Lori K. Elliott to Catherine Seidel $310,000
29045
79 Driftwood Avenue from Brian R. Harris to Bridgett T. Cunningham $145,000
1537 Ross Road from Wendy A. Myers to Jeremy Joseph Douglas a/k/a Jeremy J. Douglas $126,000
2794 Crooked Pine Lane from Shipley’s Mobile Homes Sales to Michael Andrew Powell $120,000
29078
913 Norwood Road from Jackie L. Broome to Meegan Lee Costello $134,000
