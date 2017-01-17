Business

Crawford named to National Alliance of Forest Owners’ board

Cam Crawford, chief executive of the Forestry Association of South Carolina, has been appointed to the National Alliance of Forest Owners’ board of directors for a two-year term. Other board members include: Resource Management Service chief executive Craig Blair; Weyerhaeuser chief executive Doyle R. Simons; CatchMark Timber Trust chief executive Jerry Barag; Forest Investment Associates’ board Chairman Michael Kelly; and Hancock Natural Resource Group Australia chief executive Daniel P. Christensen. The national alliance’s mission is to advance the economic and environmental benefits of privately-owned forests.

