Tree loss continues to nag Olympia Mill apartment complex

The Orchard, a modern-look apartment complex geared mostly toward students in historic Olympia Mill village, is expanding – but not without criticism.
Work is well underway on the Phase 2 addition of 20 new buildings to the Virginia Avenue site located behind Seawell’s Food Caterers Inc. The 20 buildings, each of which appears to be comprised of at least two apartments, will enclose a resort-style swimming pool, sun deck and pavilion, according to The Orchard advertising, with a park right next door.
The Phase 2 apartments are set to open in August 2017, just ahead of students’ return to Columbia for fall classes.
The Orchard’s first phase opened in August 2015 on the east end of Virginia Avenue nearer to south Assembly Street, offering 4-bedroom, 4.5-bath cottage-style homes for rent.
Phase 1 of the apartment complex was advertised as offering “the very latest in upscale features and amenities including; stainless appliances, granite counters, home theatre, surround sound, home alarms, spacious bedrooms with private bathrooms and walk-in closets.”
Located less than a mile from USC and downtown, The Orchard, however, also came about amid a set of complaints familiar to new criticisms being lodged against Phase 2 of the apartment complex.
“As a neighborhood, we’re extremely disappointed in The Orchard’s approach to maintaining our final trees,” said Vi Hendley, Olympia Residents Council president.
“We’re extremely disappointed at the loss of the grand trees, even after they had agreed to save trees,” Hendley said. “In the first phase they ended up taking them all out. In the second phase, same thing.”
Athens, Ga.-based CollegeTown Properties, which owns the complex and was contacted multiple times about this story, said Wednesday it nor its Columbia office would comment on the ongoing Phase 2 construction project.
Hendley said unknown numbers of huge (grand) oaks and mature pecan trees were cut down to accommodate the initial phase of construction.
“Clear-cutting” for the second phase of apartments meant the loss of pine, magnolia, pecan and red cedar, she said. “Beautiful, old trees. They made no effort,” (to save the trees or inform council members or community residents before proceeding), Hendley charged.
The Orchard’s footprint may grow still more, Hendley said, and put additional old trees in jeopardy.
The owners may be planning to extend the complex to the railroad that crosses Olympia Avenue between Olympia School, which burned during renovations in 2001, and Jaco’s Corner, billed as South Carolina’s oldest bar, which sits at the corner of Rosewood Drive and Bluff Road.
Hendley contends The Orchard changed its construction plans for the apartment complex expansion and tree preservation agreement without informing “anyone,” and within three weeks, “had done away with them all.”
“We just wish they had been forthright in working with us to make the best development that can be had,” Hendley said.
