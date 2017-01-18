Meet some of the sponsors the SC Presidential Inaugural Ball

South Carolinians will gather in Washington, D.C. on Thursday to participate in one of the nation’s more glamorous historical traditions: the inauguration ball, Palmetto State style.
More than 2,500 are expected to attend the South Carolina Presidential Inaugural Ball, hosted by the South Carolina State Society. Among those attending will be Gov. Nikki Haley and Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster. Haley has been nominated to serve as United Nations Ambassador, which would make McMaster South Carolina’s governor.
The black-tie event will be held at the Smithsonian American Art Museum and National Portrait Gallery, where President Lincoln hosted his second inaugural ball.
“The South Carolina State Society is thrilled to host our seventh consecutive Presidential Inaugural Ball,” says Leslie Lake, spokesperson for the South Carolina State Society. “The Ball is an important opportunity for the people of South Carolina to come together to honor the newly elected president and our great state.”
Sponsorships for the Ball ranged from $500-$30,000. Tickets and the $500 and $1,000 sponsorships sold out.
Angel Insurance, in Rock Hill, is a Sandlapper Sponsor for the event, and owner David Angel flew to Washington, D.C., to attend the ball.
“It’s been a great year for South Carolina to shine,” said Angel, citing Haley’s nomination as U.N. Ambassador, South Carolina U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney as budget director and McMaster’s impending promotion to governor. Eleven days ago, Angel found out about the S.C. inauguration ball and thought, “that would be a gas. I’d love to go to that.”
A little research led to his company sponsorship and a last-minute trip to the nation’s capital.
“This is my town, my state, my country,” Angel says. “I want to do what I can.”
And if he can have fun doing it, even better.
“My wife and I like these events,” Angel says. “We like to put on our glad-rags and go to events like this. It’s a lot of fun.”
Nicole Parrish-McLain, owner of High Cotton Studios in Johns Island, is a Palmetto Patron for the Ball. The photographer said she can’t remember how she found out about it, but is excited about attending, especially since it is in the National Portrait Gallery.
“We’re just a really small business trying to contribute and be a part of the state-sponsored inaugural ball,” Parrish-McLain said.
The lifelong Republican isn’t that involved in politics, but “just wanted to be a part of something great, with such a big movement we’re in … .I believe this can make a difference.”
And plus, “any excuse to get dressed up,” she said.
Many attending the ball are Republicans and will be celebrating their party’s return to the Oval Office. But the S.C. State Society is a nonpartisan, nonpolitical group that has hosted the S.C. Inaugural Ball for the past seven presidents and began plans for this party long before the election revealed Donald Trump as the 45th United States President.
“We’ve been planning this ball since early 2016,” Lake says. “As a nonpartisan organization, the winner of the election doesn’t really have an effect on how we plan the ball. We see this as a great opportunity to celebrate our great state and the incoming president every four years. We look forward to celebrating with our guests from around the country and from both sides of the aisle at our event.”
The South Carolina State Society is a nonprofit organization and a member of the National Conference of State Societies. The South Carolina State Society connects South Carolinians in the nation’s capital and surrounding areas. Members hold a variety of positions in congressional offices, executive branch agencies, trade organizations, nonprofit organizations, and the private sector.
