Brophey joins Hood Construction Co. as services director

Ken Brophey has joined Hood Construction Company as its director of institutional services, the company announced recently. Brophey, a tenured member of the construction industry, has three decades of experience in CM-R project delivery. Currently, Brophey serves as project manager on the Summerville High School Career and Technology Education Addition. In his career, Brophey has completed more than 30 K-12 projects, from complex auditorium additions to large scale greenfield construction.
