Brophey joins Hood Construction Co. as services director

1:57 North Main Street seeing a business boom Pause

1:04 Owner of Bourbon talks about new restaurant on North Main

2:43 Haley on Russia: I don't think we can trust them

3:07 Haley at confirmation hearing: I don't know everything about the U.N.

4:26 Dawn Staley updates A'ja Wilson

0:36 Tampa gets ready for National Championship

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk'

1:17 Attorney: Rep. Chris Corley has not resigned his House seat

1:09 'We didn't just lose a teammate, we lost a brother,' say White Knoll baseball players