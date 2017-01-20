Business

January 20, 2017 10:26 AM

Property in the Vista sells for $2.3 million

Posted by Susan Ardis

Richland County

29016

582 Upper Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Ernie D. Glymph and Betty A. Jenkins $317,712

101 Brookwood Forest Drive from Paul P. Warlick and Jean S. Warlick to Jorge D. Rosario and Sandra W. Rosario $445,000

110 Pine Loop Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Takeya T. O’Neal $214,000

228 Charter Oaks Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Donald E. Davis and Ebony M. Davis $259,959

279 Merrimont Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Christina S. Wills $227,910

29036

328 Pepperbush Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Bethany Hillinger Jones and Michael Jones $319,900

2077 Harvestwood Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jordan A. Rodger and Mark Rodger $336,028

917 Willowood Parkway from Kayce C. Clampitt n/k/a Kayce Cook to Tammy Moen $269,500

191 Westcott Ridge Road from Amanda J. Wilke to Jeffrey P. Mills and Amy N. Mills $239,900

29045

667 Beaver Park Drive from Florence D. Davison to Jack Harwood and Virneta Harwood $435,000

29063

407 Oak Hampton Road from Jacob E. Zeigler to Bruce Antonio Bennett $103,750

15 Green Ash Court from Dawson Huss and Kasey Huss to Mark A. Daniels and Glenna R. Daniels $170,000

105 Brookview Lane from Christopher R. Snead and Tara J. Snead to Michele J. Ziehl and Paul H. Ziehl $331,500

29201

923-925 Gervais St. from 925 G, LLC to 925 Gervais Street Development, LLC $2,300,000

115 Tryon St. from Christopher P. Haynes and Shiela L. Haynes to Michelle Haynes $145,000

1116 Gist St. from Peggy M. Spann and Robert Daniel Batten to Barbara R. Graves $600,000

2925 Earlewood Drive from Andrew W. Cates and Chandler E. Cates to Michael R. Miller $135,000

29203

304 Ida Lane from Delcie L. Swindler to Carmen H. Swindler $100,000

29204

3627 Foxhall Road from Karen H. Webster and Travis A. Webster to Meredith Pepper Edwards $150,000

1400 Cambridge Lane from Frances Hasell Laborde to Mark C. Harmon and Elizabeth Powers Harmon $364,500

29205

3414 Yale Avenue from Michael A. Platanis to JTS Group, Inc. $330,000

1802 Wheat St. from Jessica E. Pickron to Larry C. Milton and Meredith Milton $165,000

416-418 Waccamaw Avenue from Carroll Campion n/k/a Carroll Campion Prasad and Renae J. Brodie to Paul Kowalski and Maribeth Kowalski $214,000

534 Wando St. from Sidney Wait to T. Mark Cotterill $275,000

29206

1418 Whittaker from Frances P. Delaney to Margaret C. Mullikin and Elva R. Pitsenberger $226,500

3654 Northshore Road from Joshua D. Bradley to Ashli U. Aslin and Matthew W. Aslin $368,000

6313 Sylvan Drive from Jewel Dean Southerland Living Trust to Jordan Bright and Matthew Nichols $150,000

4837 Carter Hill Drive from The Estate of Wren Scott Jordan to W. Tison Bowers and Julie Bowers $310,000

29209

5 Hamptonwood Court from John T. Creech and Rosa Otero-Creech to Nikolette Roque $197,010

176 Cottage Lake Way from Angela L. Cummings and Charlotte J. Poe to Tah Holding LP $104,000

29223

26 Polo Ridge Circle from Joseph M. Vancamp, Lori B. Vancamp and Marissa Vancamp to Dennis H. Loftin and Elizabeth R. Loftin $157,000

212 Genessee Valley Road from Anita M. Folsom to Cedric Belmont and Jody Belmont $209,000

15 Heatherland Court from Buller River Developments, LLC to Joseph Turley $155,900

7813 Crestbrook Road from Yaqin Chen to Danielle R. Nesbitt $155,000

204 Newstead Rise from Betty R. Joyce to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development $140,093

210 Flora Springs Circle from Brian Jeffery Zwolak to Jennifer Allen $168,000

29229

11 Ashley Brook Court from Mary D. Johnson and Jeremy R. Johnson to Reginald Martin $127,000

7 Turtle Creek Way from Wayne Douglas Wells to Chassity Jalissa McFadden $139,000

2 Farrier Court from Rebecca Belete to Reginia H. Ingram and William L. Inhram, $179,000

224 N. Woodlake Drive from Michael Neal and Michele Neal to Joseph M. Vancamp and Lori Vancamp $257,500

628 Bridgecreek Drive from Christopher R. Snead and Tara J. Snead to Michael Goetzl and Naomi Cooper Goetzl $250,000

606 Senegal Lane from J. Eric Alfrey and Martha J. Alfrey to Christian A. Mentor, Jr. and Motzi C. Mentor $194,500

109 Pineclave Circle from William J. Stroud to Christina Belton $111,500

268 Meadow Springs Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Byron Justin Murry and Tyeshia M. Murry $249,989

217 Sterling Hills Circle from Kemerlin A. Seabrook to Chakendra Warren $103,800

1 Wheatstone Court from Papanoo, LLC to Blaine Huff $122,500

651 Pine Lilly Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Diego A. Nova $191,000

403 Waterville Drive from Michael K. Child and Joanne W. Child to Alexandea R. Kelly, Sr. $154,000

317 Founders Ridge Road from Bradley Porter and Anna Porter to Kevin J. Knapp and Ashley E. Knapp $189,000

306 Meadow Springs Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Hiram Riley, Jr. and Sheila Drummond $171,522

513 Red Ivy Lane from Valencia T. Justice to Cassandra D. Hall $118,000

Lexington County

29036

170 Hunter Drive from Catherine B. Moore Revocable Trust and Wilfred V. Moore Revocable Trust to Parker M. Moore $430,000

105 Club Court from Kyle F. Waring and Carrie A. Waring to Constance M. Nieri $380,000

29053

311 Sems Road from Thomas C. Brown and Tiffany Brown to Crystal M. Sanders $105,000

29054

3155 Augusta Highway from William V. Hutchinson to Arthur T. Hughes, II $120,000

214 Monts Road from Phillip A. Smith and Elizabeth G. Smith to Julie W. Rawl $126,750

29072

333 Porth Circle from Thomas O. Mason and Georgia L. Mason to Henry Jacob Wessel $400,000

361 Cobbleview Drive from Dana B. Crawford n/k/a Dana Kurtz to William A. Anderson and Jane E. Anderson $151,900

112 Lunsford Lane from Phillip R. Stallings, Jr. and Frances T. Stallings to Crystal Johnson $116,500

110 Wisteria Way from Katherine R. Solomon f/k/a Katherine R. Van Coutren to Robert Anthony Winters $165,000

310 Tailwater Bend from Eric S. Shirley and Devon L. Shirley to Jason Scott Basile and Sarah Katherine Basile $450,000

258 Drooping Leaf Lane from Kristin L. Faulhaber and Jacob P. Faulhaber to Rohit Bhatia and Kavita Bhatia $125,400

148 Herrick Court from William R. McCamy, Jr. to Erin N. Esposito $163,000

316 Bonhomme Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Wayne Maurice Van Hamme and April Lea Van Hamme $150,900

2004 State St. from Halo Investments, LLC to Frank P. Lucchese $265,000

422 Wise Ferry Road from Christopher Hammett and Sharon D. Hammett to Matthew J. Smith and A. Morgan Metz Smith $221,000

573 Plymouth Pass Drive from Johnny L. Jordan and Janice M. Jordan to Jerry S. O’Reilly and Julie O’Reilly $282,500

100 Holly Leaf Lane from Robert A. Westbrook, Jr. and Ann H. Westbrook to Joseph R. Modzelewski and Christy W. Modzelewski $577,500

117 Herrick Court from Carl M. Frey and Shayna Frey to Alicia Hatchell $240,000

29073

412 Crescent River Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Garrett N. Owens and Brittany L. Owens $219,900

543 Bald Cypress Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Brian J. Zwolak and Kristen L. Zwolak $215,075

207 Tannery Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Scott P. McLain and Michele E. McLain $249,283

217 S. Wrenwood Drive from Larry W. Harrison to Jon E. Bassitt $112,000

516 Crooked Pine Court from Jacob A. Kettenhofen and Christie M. Kettenhofen to Erik Sankey and Michelle Sankey $359,000

420 Ridgehill Drive from Phillip W. Tueton II and Erin M. Teuton to Timothy Crout, Jr. $152,000

205 Tannery Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Shaun Edward McDonald and Christine Mary McDonald $205,570

185 Windsor Park Drive from Robert K. Ackerman and May M. Ackerman to Kitra C. Nichols and Josh A. Nichols $365,000

281 Wallace Circle from John Jacobs Loveday to Casey S. Munn and Shannon L. Munn $103,500

508 Plum Tree from Zachary V. Rasler to Lucero Vasquez $118,000

833 Ingamma Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Earl George Brantner, Jr. $176,900

465 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to John Matthew Paperella and Kimberly Rose Sperbeck $176,700

29169

111 Meadow View Court from Patsy B. Pennington to Dorothy F. Anderson $123,000

104 Lander Drive from Brittany M. Maddison to Jonathan Tiedman and Heather E. Tiedman $110,000

29170

171 Derby Drive from Robert E. Livingston, Sr. to Shane M. Johnson and Camille P. Johnson $170,000

178 St. David’s Church Road from Donald Lee Johnson to Dustin Michael Barnett and Brook Haven Barnett $127,000

29172

3924 Bachman Road from Dorothy Franklin Anderson f/k/a Dorothy Louise Franklin to Ellsworth George Ferrara and Ellen Jones Ferrara $179,000

29210

304 Willow Winds Drive from Greta J. Diggs, Dudley Diggs, Linda D. Graham, Terry Chance n/k/a Terry Chance Robertson, Jennifer Taylor, Patrick Diggs, Cathy D. Rosenthal, Beth Constanten, Derrick Diggs and Clarissa Constanten to Claudia B. Brooks $125,000

29212

101 Stone Column Way from Dewey A. Norris to Terrel L. Stamps and Linda F. Stamps $215,000

118 Quill Drive from Steven D. Tuchten and Marlene K. Tuchten to Daniel W. Bell and Janet H. Bell $204,000

1505 Willow Creek Lane from Terrel Lee Stamps and Linda F. Stamps to Michael H. Nehrbauer, Jr. and Jennifer A. Nehrbauer $122,000

266 Shoreline Drive, Unit 266 from Ray T. Wallin and Mary B. Wallin to Chunky Pug Investments, LLC $130,000

Kershaw County

29020

1807 Battleship Road from God Bless PBM and Family, LLC to Tiffany B. Parnell $150,000

24 Carlisle Lane from William R. Willis and Millie C. Willis to Kathleen M. Lucas $155,000

29045

6 Tumbleweek Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Theotis Lamont Washington and Natasha Lashay Washington $184,400

15 Trenton Drive from Travis R. Bowen and Brenda L. Bowen to Lawrence Priester and Ta’Neisha Priester $149,000

29078

57 Paces Run from Executive Construction Homes, LLC to Andrew C. Ellenburg and Barbara F. Ellenburg $184,400

29718

1926 McBee Highway from Cara B. McCoy to Aloki, LLC $100,000

29728

2044 Old CC Road from J. Benjamin Ardrey, W. McCollough Ardrey and S. Dietrich Ardrey to Andrew Tucker Timber Co., LLC $132,153

