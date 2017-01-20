Property in the Vista sells for $2.3 million

Richland County
29016
582 Upper Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Ernie D. Glymph and Betty A. Jenkins $317,712
101 Brookwood Forest Drive from Paul P. Warlick and Jean S. Warlick to Jorge D. Rosario and Sandra W. Rosario $445,000
110 Pine Loop Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Takeya T. O’Neal $214,000
228 Charter Oaks Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Donald E. Davis and Ebony M. Davis $259,959
279 Merrimont Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Christina S. Wills $227,910
29036
328 Pepperbush Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Bethany Hillinger Jones and Michael Jones $319,900
2077 Harvestwood Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jordan A. Rodger and Mark Rodger $336,028
917 Willowood Parkway from Kayce C. Clampitt n/k/a Kayce Cook to Tammy Moen $269,500
191 Westcott Ridge Road from Amanda J. Wilke to Jeffrey P. Mills and Amy N. Mills $239,900
29045
667 Beaver Park Drive from Florence D. Davison to Jack Harwood and Virneta Harwood $435,000
29063
407 Oak Hampton Road from Jacob E. Zeigler to Bruce Antonio Bennett $103,750
15 Green Ash Court from Dawson Huss and Kasey Huss to Mark A. Daniels and Glenna R. Daniels $170,000
105 Brookview Lane from Christopher R. Snead and Tara J. Snead to Michele J. Ziehl and Paul H. Ziehl $331,500
29201
923-925 Gervais St. from 925 G, LLC to 925 Gervais Street Development, LLC $2,300,000
115 Tryon St. from Christopher P. Haynes and Shiela L. Haynes to Michelle Haynes $145,000
1116 Gist St. from Peggy M. Spann and Robert Daniel Batten to Barbara R. Graves $600,000
2925 Earlewood Drive from Andrew W. Cates and Chandler E. Cates to Michael R. Miller $135,000
29203
304 Ida Lane from Delcie L. Swindler to Carmen H. Swindler $100,000
29204
3627 Foxhall Road from Karen H. Webster and Travis A. Webster to Meredith Pepper Edwards $150,000
1400 Cambridge Lane from Frances Hasell Laborde to Mark C. Harmon and Elizabeth Powers Harmon $364,500
29205
3414 Yale Avenue from Michael A. Platanis to JTS Group, Inc. $330,000
1802 Wheat St. from Jessica E. Pickron to Larry C. Milton and Meredith Milton $165,000
416-418 Waccamaw Avenue from Carroll Campion n/k/a Carroll Campion Prasad and Renae J. Brodie to Paul Kowalski and Maribeth Kowalski $214,000
534 Wando St. from Sidney Wait to T. Mark Cotterill $275,000
29206
1418 Whittaker from Frances P. Delaney to Margaret C. Mullikin and Elva R. Pitsenberger $226,500
3654 Northshore Road from Joshua D. Bradley to Ashli U. Aslin and Matthew W. Aslin $368,000
6313 Sylvan Drive from Jewel Dean Southerland Living Trust to Jordan Bright and Matthew Nichols $150,000
4837 Carter Hill Drive from The Estate of Wren Scott Jordan to W. Tison Bowers and Julie Bowers $310,000
29209
5 Hamptonwood Court from John T. Creech and Rosa Otero-Creech to Nikolette Roque $197,010
176 Cottage Lake Way from Angela L. Cummings and Charlotte J. Poe to Tah Holding LP $104,000
29223
26 Polo Ridge Circle from Joseph M. Vancamp, Lori B. Vancamp and Marissa Vancamp to Dennis H. Loftin and Elizabeth R. Loftin $157,000
212 Genessee Valley Road from Anita M. Folsom to Cedric Belmont and Jody Belmont $209,000
15 Heatherland Court from Buller River Developments, LLC to Joseph Turley $155,900
7813 Crestbrook Road from Yaqin Chen to Danielle R. Nesbitt $155,000
204 Newstead Rise from Betty R. Joyce to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development $140,093
210 Flora Springs Circle from Brian Jeffery Zwolak to Jennifer Allen $168,000
29229
11 Ashley Brook Court from Mary D. Johnson and Jeremy R. Johnson to Reginald Martin $127,000
7 Turtle Creek Way from Wayne Douglas Wells to Chassity Jalissa McFadden $139,000
2 Farrier Court from Rebecca Belete to Reginia H. Ingram and William L. Inhram, $179,000
224 N. Woodlake Drive from Michael Neal and Michele Neal to Joseph M. Vancamp and Lori Vancamp $257,500
628 Bridgecreek Drive from Christopher R. Snead and Tara J. Snead to Michael Goetzl and Naomi Cooper Goetzl $250,000
606 Senegal Lane from J. Eric Alfrey and Martha J. Alfrey to Christian A. Mentor, Jr. and Motzi C. Mentor $194,500
109 Pineclave Circle from William J. Stroud to Christina Belton $111,500
268 Meadow Springs Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Byron Justin Murry and Tyeshia M. Murry $249,989
217 Sterling Hills Circle from Kemerlin A. Seabrook to Chakendra Warren $103,800
1 Wheatstone Court from Papanoo, LLC to Blaine Huff $122,500
651 Pine Lilly Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Diego A. Nova $191,000
403 Waterville Drive from Michael K. Child and Joanne W. Child to Alexandea R. Kelly, Sr. $154,000
317 Founders Ridge Road from Bradley Porter and Anna Porter to Kevin J. Knapp and Ashley E. Knapp $189,000
306 Meadow Springs Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Hiram Riley, Jr. and Sheila Drummond $171,522
513 Red Ivy Lane from Valencia T. Justice to Cassandra D. Hall $118,000
Lexington County
29036
170 Hunter Drive from Catherine B. Moore Revocable Trust and Wilfred V. Moore Revocable Trust to Parker M. Moore $430,000
105 Club Court from Kyle F. Waring and Carrie A. Waring to Constance M. Nieri $380,000
29053
311 Sems Road from Thomas C. Brown and Tiffany Brown to Crystal M. Sanders $105,000
29054
3155 Augusta Highway from William V. Hutchinson to Arthur T. Hughes, II $120,000
214 Monts Road from Phillip A. Smith and Elizabeth G. Smith to Julie W. Rawl $126,750
29072
333 Porth Circle from Thomas O. Mason and Georgia L. Mason to Henry Jacob Wessel $400,000
361 Cobbleview Drive from Dana B. Crawford n/k/a Dana Kurtz to William A. Anderson and Jane E. Anderson $151,900
112 Lunsford Lane from Phillip R. Stallings, Jr. and Frances T. Stallings to Crystal Johnson $116,500
110 Wisteria Way from Katherine R. Solomon f/k/a Katherine R. Van Coutren to Robert Anthony Winters $165,000
310 Tailwater Bend from Eric S. Shirley and Devon L. Shirley to Jason Scott Basile and Sarah Katherine Basile $450,000
258 Drooping Leaf Lane from Kristin L. Faulhaber and Jacob P. Faulhaber to Rohit Bhatia and Kavita Bhatia $125,400
148 Herrick Court from William R. McCamy, Jr. to Erin N. Esposito $163,000
316 Bonhomme Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Wayne Maurice Van Hamme and April Lea Van Hamme $150,900
2004 State St. from Halo Investments, LLC to Frank P. Lucchese $265,000
422 Wise Ferry Road from Christopher Hammett and Sharon D. Hammett to Matthew J. Smith and A. Morgan Metz Smith $221,000
573 Plymouth Pass Drive from Johnny L. Jordan and Janice M. Jordan to Jerry S. O’Reilly and Julie O’Reilly $282,500
100 Holly Leaf Lane from Robert A. Westbrook, Jr. and Ann H. Westbrook to Joseph R. Modzelewski and Christy W. Modzelewski $577,500
117 Herrick Court from Carl M. Frey and Shayna Frey to Alicia Hatchell $240,000
29073
412 Crescent River Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Garrett N. Owens and Brittany L. Owens $219,900
543 Bald Cypress Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Brian J. Zwolak and Kristen L. Zwolak $215,075
207 Tannery Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Scott P. McLain and Michele E. McLain $249,283
217 S. Wrenwood Drive from Larry W. Harrison to Jon E. Bassitt $112,000
516 Crooked Pine Court from Jacob A. Kettenhofen and Christie M. Kettenhofen to Erik Sankey and Michelle Sankey $359,000
420 Ridgehill Drive from Phillip W. Tueton II and Erin M. Teuton to Timothy Crout, Jr. $152,000
205 Tannery Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Shaun Edward McDonald and Christine Mary McDonald $205,570
185 Windsor Park Drive from Robert K. Ackerman and May M. Ackerman to Kitra C. Nichols and Josh A. Nichols $365,000
281 Wallace Circle from John Jacobs Loveday to Casey S. Munn and Shannon L. Munn $103,500
508 Plum Tree from Zachary V. Rasler to Lucero Vasquez $118,000
833 Ingamma Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Earl George Brantner, Jr. $176,900
465 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to John Matthew Paperella and Kimberly Rose Sperbeck $176,700
29169
111 Meadow View Court from Patsy B. Pennington to Dorothy F. Anderson $123,000
104 Lander Drive from Brittany M. Maddison to Jonathan Tiedman and Heather E. Tiedman $110,000
29170
171 Derby Drive from Robert E. Livingston, Sr. to Shane M. Johnson and Camille P. Johnson $170,000
178 St. David’s Church Road from Donald Lee Johnson to Dustin Michael Barnett and Brook Haven Barnett $127,000
29172
3924 Bachman Road from Dorothy Franklin Anderson f/k/a Dorothy Louise Franklin to Ellsworth George Ferrara and Ellen Jones Ferrara $179,000
29210
304 Willow Winds Drive from Greta J. Diggs, Dudley Diggs, Linda D. Graham, Terry Chance n/k/a Terry Chance Robertson, Jennifer Taylor, Patrick Diggs, Cathy D. Rosenthal, Beth Constanten, Derrick Diggs and Clarissa Constanten to Claudia B. Brooks $125,000
29212
101 Stone Column Way from Dewey A. Norris to Terrel L. Stamps and Linda F. Stamps $215,000
118 Quill Drive from Steven D. Tuchten and Marlene K. Tuchten to Daniel W. Bell and Janet H. Bell $204,000
1505 Willow Creek Lane from Terrel Lee Stamps and Linda F. Stamps to Michael H. Nehrbauer, Jr. and Jennifer A. Nehrbauer $122,000
266 Shoreline Drive, Unit 266 from Ray T. Wallin and Mary B. Wallin to Chunky Pug Investments, LLC $130,000
Kershaw County
29020
1807 Battleship Road from God Bless PBM and Family, LLC to Tiffany B. Parnell $150,000
24 Carlisle Lane from William R. Willis and Millie C. Willis to Kathleen M. Lucas $155,000
29045
6 Tumbleweek Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Theotis Lamont Washington and Natasha Lashay Washington $184,400
15 Trenton Drive from Travis R. Bowen and Brenda L. Bowen to Lawrence Priester and Ta’Neisha Priester $149,000
29078
57 Paces Run from Executive Construction Homes, LLC to Andrew C. Ellenburg and Barbara F. Ellenburg $184,400
29718
1926 McBee Highway from Cara B. McCoy to Aloki, LLC $100,000
29728
2044 Old CC Road from J. Benjamin Ardrey, W. McCollough Ardrey and S. Dietrich Ardrey to Andrew Tucker Timber Co., LLC $132,153
