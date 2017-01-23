Columbia family re-invests in the Vista, purchases building that houses Nonnah’s

Marti Bluestein is probably as familiar as anyone with the Vista.
So, her recent purchase of the building that houses Nonnah’s Bistro and Nonnah’s Gallery, a two-story property in the heart of that district, might give credence to a familiar refrain: Where the heart is, so will one’s treasures be.
Bluestein, who was married to the late Bryan Bluestein, the last in a family succession to operate Bluestein Wholesale Dry Goods, purchased the 12,670-square-foot brick building this month for $2.3 million.
“We think the Vista is hot,” said Bluestein, a partner in the Columbia law firm Bluestein Nichols Thompson & Delgado.
“I am very familiar with that part of town, and I feel like things are going very well in the Vista and just wanted to invest ... somewhere the family had been,” she said. “It’s been a great place for Columbia and things are happening. That’s what led me to it.”
Nonnah’s, a well-known supper place that opens in the late morning for dessert and coffee with a full-service bar, prides itself as one of the first restaurants to open in the rejuvenated Vista. It was previously located for 18 years across Gervais at the corner of Park Street. In 2014, the restaurant moved to 923 Gervais St.
Earlier this year, Nonnah’s teamed up with a restaurant called Sea & Salt to offer a lunch and dinner menu, with space for group gatherings in the rear of the space that once was the Garden Bistro.
Nonnah’s Sea & Salt can plan to continue calling its current location home, Bluestein said.
“No plans for change,” she said. “Nonnah’s is there – a good tenant – and seems to be doing really well. They have a good bit of time left on their lease and we’re happy they’re there.”
Bluestein said she is looking to leasing the upstairs office of the building.
Bryan Bluestein purchased Bluestein Wholesale Dry Goods, a Vista landmark, from his parents in the 1983 and operated the business with his mother, Estelle, until his death from brain cancer in 2014. He was 54 years old.
Generations of Midlands families purchased school and work duds from Bluestein Wholesale Dry Goods after it opened in 1957. Panera Bread opened in the Bluestein building, which records indicate is still owned by the Bluestein family, in 2015.
The $2.3 million purchase of the 923 Gervais Street property translates into $181.50 a square foot, which reflects Bluestein’s assessment the Vista is a “hot” destination in the city’s core.
By comparison, the 9,336-square-foot property next door to Nonnah’s between it and Panera Bread, the Mais Qui building, is currently undergoing a major renovation. It sold in August 2016 for $1.76 million, or $188.50 per square foot.
Going west toward the river, the Hyatt Place Columbia hotel property, with a 86,493-square-foot structure, carried a $19.9 million sales price in August, or $230 per square foot, records show.
Mike Edwards, a Wilson Kibler leasing, retail and office space broker in Columbia who has sold property in the Vista, said he has a pending property sale in the Vista west of Huger Street that likely will close later this month for about $145 per square foot.
Property closer to the river in the Vista has not had some of the price points of those east of Huger Street heading toward Assembly Street, he said.
“The prices are all over the board,” he said. He closed on a property on Park Street a block from Panera Bread for about $150 a square foot, he said. So, it comes down to location.
“Once you go beyond the (railroad) overpass – the tracks – the retail (price) seems to diminish,” Edwards said. But that will change. “Now, there’s no place else to go.”
