Haynsworth, Sinkler, Boyd elects new shareholders

Foster Girard and Ross Shealy have been elected shareholders at Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd. Girard’s practice concentrates on corporate finance and commercial transactions. His practice includes drafting and negotiating financing documents, and commercial contracts, including those arising under Article 2 of the Uniform Commercial Code. Shealy, a native of Cayce, is a general civil litigation attorney. His practice includes products liability defense, premises liability, professional negligence, insurance and construction matters.
