Business

January 23, 2017 5:59 PM

Haynsworth, Sinkler, Boyd elects new shareholders

Foster Girard and Ross Shealy have been elected shareholders at Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd. Girard’s practice concentrates on corporate finance and commercial transactions. His practice includes drafting and negotiating financing documents, and commercial contracts, including those arising under Article 2 of the Uniform Commercial Code. Shealy, a native of Cayce, is a general civil litigation attorney. His practice includes products liability defense, premises liability, professional negligence, insurance and construction matters.

Visit thestate.com/business to see the latest news from Columbia’s business community. Submissions: biznews@thestate.com

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Freddy on Steakburgers at Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos