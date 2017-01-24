Crapps moves from SC Commerce Department to Nexsen Pruet

Attorney Morgan Crapps has joined Nexsen Pruet’s economic development team in Columbia. She moved to the firm from the state Department of Commerce, where she was most recently senior manager in the strategy and trade division and was previously a project manager in global business development. At Nexsen Pruet, Crapps will play a vital role in crafting and carrying out the firm’s business development strategy, both internationally and domestically, according to a news release. She earned her undergraduate degree from Clemson University and her law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Visit thestate.com/business to see the latest news from Columbia’s business community. Submissions: biznews@thestate.com
Comments