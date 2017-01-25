Company cancels plans for luxury theater complex in Columbia’s BullStreet complex

A company that planned to build a luxury theater in Columbia’s BullStreet project has pulled out.
The lease with Cobb Theatres was terminated Jan. 19 after BullStreet developer Bob Hughes failed to meet parking covenants, said Cobb’s chief operating officer, Frank Stryjewski.
Cobb had planned to open a 10-screen theater as part of a planned retail development at the old State Hospital campus. Stryjewski said the parking delays convinced the Alabama-based company’s board to move on to other projects.
“We decided to go ahead with things we knew were going to happen faster,” he said.. “They (master developer Bob Hughes) are continuing to work with the overall project. We chose a bird in the hand.”
Stryjewski said the company is moving forward with projects in Atlanta, the Washington, D.C,. area and Birmingham, Ala..
Hughes and his partners have said they are planning a massive retail complex on the site, but so far no announcements other than Cobb theater complex have been made.
Comments