Cooke joins Healthy Learners Midlands

Jennifer Cooke is the new program manager for Healthy Learners Midlands. Prior to joining Healthy Learners, Cooke, a registered nurse, served as a legal nurse consultant for Nelson Mullins Riley and Scarborough. Cooke also has experience working as a nurse in pediatrics and dermatology. She also practiced as a health care attorney for approximately nine years before attending nursing school. Prior to her legal career, Cooke worked as a medical social worker.
