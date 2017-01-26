Blythewood home goes for more than half a million dollars

Richland County
29016
8 Oakmist Court from Collis D. Mayfield and Amy E. Mayfield to Johnathon L. Norris and Staci Norris $323,000
191 Turkey Creek Trail from Teresa A. Woodham and Mark F. Woodham to Dewayne Bohannon and Yvonne R. Bohannon $550,000
495 Holly Berry Circle from Ronald A. Pereira to Richard A. McKenrick and Theresa J. McKenrick $375,000
29036
69 Wynterhall Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kenneth R. Perrine and Natalie Lynn Venettozzi Perrine $359,950
183 Lockleigh Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Eric Schneider and Marci Schneider $230,552
2055 Harvestwood Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Patrick T. Hickey and Susan E. Hickey $403,525
29045
395 Palm Sedge Loop from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Randi H. Conniffe $413,537
216 Westridge Road from Annette Padula Nehez to James Bernard Williams and Sheila A. Williams $140,000
29063
306 Holly Creek Drive from Lucia A. Hubbard to David Milling and Shaney Milling $178,900
509 Caddis Creek from Richard P. Mill to Ted D. Hall, Jr. $138,500
221 Garden Brooke Drive from Christian Simensen to Erik A. Davenport and Carla A. Davenport $177,000
29201
1320 Pulaski St., Unit B206 from Bruce A. Sproles Revocable Trust and Deborah M. Sproles Revocable Trust to Penny C. Hoey $220,000
2326 Gadsden St. from Wade M. Carlisle to Deborah S. Greenhaigh. Arthur M. Bremer and Suzanne K. Bremer $145,000
29204
2 Ashley Court from Marital Trust U/W/O Ames H. Wells a/k/a The Marital Trust U/W/O Ames H. Wells to Diane E. Lipscomb $262,000
1149 Sunnyside Drive from 1149 Sunnyside, LLC to Allison M. Foster $192,000
2131 Robin Road from Timothy B. Depp to Joshua W. Nickerson $103,000
29205
2808 Duncan St. from Gobby and Todd, LLC to Lauren Dagostino and Michael J. Zak $305,000
307 Ravenel St. from Adam Floyd to Jessica R. Carney $203,650
3220 Monroe St. from James D. Turner, III to Rebecca M. McCormack $310,000
1015 Burtwell Lane from Blythe Building Company, LLC to Frances P. Delaney and James Morgan Cook $485,000
29209
206 Montadale Drive from Jared L. Clinger to Doris Ware and Augusta Ware, Jr. $128,000
755 Fountain Lake Road from Charles J. Parris to Annastasia Marie Murphy $121,000
29210
2123 Cunningham Road from New Day Homes, LLC to Anna Osborne and Justin M. Toomer $129,900
287 Chippawa Drive from Oliver Gospel Mission to James H. Williams $111,000
29212
3 Crossbow Place from Amanda E. Goldsmith n/k/a Amanda G. Alexander to Kayla M. Stegall $107,500
29223
400 Abe Circle from Sharon Bostic to James E. Eastman, III and Jessica C. Eastman $185,000
29229
107 Southern Pine Road from Dorothy K. Blind to Daniel W. Purvis $168,000
25 Barnley Court from Haskell L. Grooms to Dejasn Lewis, Jr. and Rojhonai V. Lewis $138,000
16 Woodlands Ridge Court from William Doddridge Owens and Tammy Pope to Tony Joe Sadler $165,000
5 Dickers Crest Drive from Martha Anne Boseski to Brenda L. Haymes $205,000
510 Mystic Springs Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Demetria Cunningham $243,399
333 Afton Lane from Gwen Wilson Rogers to Robert Dailey $155,000
414 Long Needle Road from RES-SC Two, LLC to Stacie M. Hinson $109,000
5 Sterling Cross Court from Andrew E. Berger and Laura M. Berger to Karen Walker Brown $105,000
500 Autumn Run Circle from Maria H. Roseboom to Tacarra J. Cook $112,000
Lexington County
29033
927 Oakland Avenue from Eva T. Welch and Betty Hill Welch to Teresa R. Miller $125,500
29036
441 Lookover Pointe from Robin Adell Schade to Carrie Ann Waring and Kyle F. Waring $425,000
29053
233 Sandy Valley Court from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Latasha E. Walker $129,990
29054
705 Court Pond Road from Cabin705, LLC to Jennifer A. Wheeler $139,500
104 Brisk Place from Amy Laster to Hannah Holland $109,000
29063
220 Gales River Road from Erik Davenport and Carla Davenport to Brian C. Curts and Michele D. Curts $137,900
112 Castle Vale Drive from Donald W. Eaves, III and Courtney M. Eaves to Addison Rankin $115,000
29072
107 Rapala Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Sandra D. Herbert $267,356
120 Jocassee Trace from Robert Vanderburg and Michelle Vanderburg to Yuchen Mao and Qun Zhao $220,000
137 Hatton Lane from Mary Kathryn Corley to James E. Thompson $120,000
152 Mill Haven Lane from Gail E. Sobocinski to William J. Ellis and Amber F. Schafer $176,000
436 Corvina Trail from NVR, Inc. to Alcee J. Johnson $166,990
130 Jeremiah Road from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Matthew Geary and Katherine Geary $190,000
337 Bonhomme Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Hamilton M. Mathis $155,000
113 Hatton Lane from Judith V. Rae to Daniel Mark Roberts and Chelsea Renee Roberts $165,000
560 Ariel Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Heather F. Ricks, Seth Cameron Ricks and Reginald H. Ricks $204,900
112 Fox Chase from Mackenzie L. Miller to Ronald A. Pereira $199,888
131 Maple Road from Jerry Wayne Dula and Rebecca S. Dula f/k/a and Rebecca S. Chappell to Jose Luis Ambriz Perez and Graciela Sanchez Garcia $125,000
144 Irene Way from Derick B. Diehl and Amanda C. Diehl to Clayton W. Henke and Catherine A. Henke $315,000
136 Chesterton Drive from Patricia B. Lake to BVI Investments, LLC $138,000
225 Will Dent Road from Audrey Goff Skipper to Michael C. Tilghman and Leah S. Tilghman $215,000
625 River Falls Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jason C. Harvey and Melissa M. Harvey $361,781
107 Greenside Drive from Mackie M. Bedenbaugh and Kay C. Bedenbaugh to Josef E. Clark and Gayle G. Clark $225,000
29073
105 Coxton Mill Lane from Brandon C. Goller to Michel H. Guertin, Jr. $142,500
510 Bethany Falls Drive from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Bradford Tillman and Mary Anne Tillman $293,766
4556 Riglaw Circle from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Donna L. Shafer and Roy E. Shafer $165,383
224 Ashton Circle from Danielle McCowan to Matthew Ian Wilkins $107,000
221 Mossborough Drive from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Leah Baker Schmalfuss and Philip Gene Schmalfuss $130,500
201 Timber Chase Court from John D. Eisenhower to Christopher Barton $170,000
186 Courtside Drive from Dwayne Robert Williamson to Matthew O. Lewis $109,000
336 Caroline Hill Road from Kader Legacy Trust to Ruth B. Padgett and James T. Padgett, Jr. $160,000
530 Silverbell Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Robert Lamar Wells and April Gibson Wells $241,498
109 Hobden Court from Tanya Smith Calvin to Teresa A. Durbin $155,000
623 Golden Edge Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jason Edward Rocco and Angela C. Rocco $159,900
507 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Christopher R. Lucas and Kristen Leech $175,567
808 Cedar Break Court from David R. Gooldy and Erin W. Gooldy a/k/a Erin W. Barr to June A. Wesel $153,000
29169
1519 Sunset Boulevard from Claude J. Brown to Dill Chan Investments, LLC $120,000
2437 Owl Circle from John K. Mitchell and Alyson L. Mitchell to Tashna J. Lynch and David Lynch $230,000
1505 Alpine Drive from Kevin G. Jackson to Nellie M. Phillips $147,250
106 Linnet Drive from Rayan, LLC to Benjamin D. Sternemann and McKenna C. Sternemann $149,500
214 Harvest Glen Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Daniel J. Meggs $133,900
327 Springwalk Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Jason A. Chumley $131,400
110 Laurel Oak Drive from Marcia W. Kolberg to Steve Holcombe and April Holcomb $120,000
29170
2777 American Avenue from Harold Franklin Zorn, Sr. and Linda Kay Zorn to Christopher K. Bray and Lynsey N. Bray $139,300
175 Emanuel Creek Drive from The Collins Living Trust to Diane Kuhn, Thomas Kuhn and Stuart Kuhn $146,000
420 Emanuel Creek Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Lisa A. Arant $145,760
131 Arthurdale Drive from Mary Elizabeth Bryson Teal n/k/a Mary Teal Baughman and Jonathan Teal to Lupe Feltes $121,000
29212
901 Shadowleaf Court from Scott Savage and Kendra Savage to Aaron B. Turnage $175,000
501 Lance Drive from Kevin J. Clinebell and Andrea M. Hodges n/k/a Andrea Hodges Clinebell to Kay Spann Byrd $121,000
29 Stonebriar Road from Corey B. Lane and Jenni D. Mohler-Lane a/k/a Jenni D. Mohler to Chasity M. Parks $123,200
312 Killington Lane from Gary S. Williamson and Ann E. Williamson to Angela M. Chase $355,000
235 Shoreline Drive from Robert M. Thomas to Elizabeth H. Burckhalter $150,000
Kershaw County
29020
164 Southern Oak Drive from Denver Thomas Hunter and Samantha Hunter f/k/a Samantha Joann Jackson to Bock Construction, Inc. $177,000
1026 Brookdale Lane from Michael Renne Montgomery and Elizabeth S. Montgomery to Paul W. Brillinger $187,000
1910 Carriage House Lane from Louise L. Larkin Cutler to Denver T. Hunter and Samantha J. Hunter $365,000
29032
1611 Porter Road from JP Smith Builders, LLC to Joshua Dean Dixon $120,000
29045
1454 Highway Church Road from Hall Homes, LLC to James Glenn Hall, Sr. and Donna R. Ray $195,000
1 Fyfe Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Mesha O. Wilson $299,345
405 Wanewood Lane from Deedra Perez to Camisha Brooks Wilson $100,000
10 Lillie Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Brandon Foote and Victoria Marie Foote $220,925
3 Sumner St. from Kenneth J. Bass, II and Heather M. Bass to William H. Godbold, III and Rebecca Godbold $255,000
29078
8 Canter Field Lane from Gregory K. Darnell to Joseph A. Angerhofer and Kristy L. Angerhofer $145,000
475 Wildwood Lane from Kathryn S. Mixon to Courtney R. Morris and Eric L. Morris $178,000
1415 Springvale Road from Jeffrey T. Horton and Pamela Eason Horton to Angela S. Gardner and Robert G. Gardner $220,000
10455 Hwy. 151 from Caroline K. Collins to Nicholas J. Rollins and Travis Rollins $207,500
