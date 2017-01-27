Future of Myrtle Beach’s Palace Theatre still unclear

The future of Myrtle Beach’s Palace Theatre is still up in the air.
Jay Lodge, chief executive officer of the Palace Theatre and Spirit Productions USA, said he did not know whether the coming season at the theater would change after significant storm damage in October.
“We don’t really know at the moment,” Lodge said. “We’re just trying to sort the building out and sort things out with insurance.”
After Hurricane Matthew hit the Grand Strand in early October, a large piece of the exterior wall of the Palace was ripped off. Lodge previously told the Sun News that the building had significant water damage. On Friday, he said he did not know how much repairs could cost and that repair work had not begun.
The theater already canceled the end of its 2016 season.
John Vaughan, of the Charlotte chapter of the Antique Auto Clubs of America, said his group is bringing more than 200 people to Myrtle Beach in April for an event, but can’t reach anyone from the Palace to learn if the show is still on.
“I had to go ahead and do something so I contacted Legends [in Concert] and contacted Alabama [Theatre],” he said. “We’re going to go to the Legends, as a matter of fact.”
Vaughan said his group put a $100 deposit on their reservation at the Palace.
“We’re not out a whole lot, but it would be good, you would think...to let someone know,” Vaughan said.
Chloe Johnson: 843-626-0381, @_ChloeAJ
