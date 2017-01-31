Renovations begin at S.C. State Hospital’s former morgue

Renovations have started at the the historic Ensor Building at BullStreet, the old South Carolina’s State Hospital’s former morgue and research laboratory..
The building is adjacent to Spirit Communications Park and the First Base Building in the 181-acre BullStreet development.
About 3800 square feet on the second floor will be available for office space. The first floor will offer approximately 3,800 square feet of restaurant space with a large outdoor patio adjacent to the baseball stadium’s entrance plaza.
Hughes Development Corp. of Greenville, BullStreet’s master developer, is working with architects Studio 2LR and Buchanan Construction to renovate the building, preserving historic elements while adding modern features.
The Ensor Building, completed in 1939, served as a morgue and research laboratory for the Ensor Research Foundation, according to “Digitizing Bull Street,” a research project by a University of South Carolina art history class.
The building is the third historic structure to be renovated on the former State House campus, along with the Bakery and the Parker Annex.
The Bakery now hosts SOCO, a co-working space, and The Iron Yard, an online and Website training firm. No tenant has been announced for the Parker Annex, which once housed African-American patients.
