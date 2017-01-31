Renovations begin at S.C. State Hospital’s former morgue

1:07 Three of Mayor Steve Benjamin's 2017 focus points in 60 seconds Pause

0:59 VC Summer Nuclear Generating Station tour of the new reactors being built

1:09 Passenger travel in 2016 was once again up at Columbia Metropolitan Airport

0:15 Armed robbery suspect accused of stealing Oxycodone pills caught on camera

1:10 Phil Kornblut: Key storylines for USC as signing day nears

2:03 Jamyest Williams earlier in January: No plans to flip to Georgia

1:41 South Carolina's Dawn Staley on final call, refs vs. Tennessee

1:43 For Jamyest Williams, will it be South Carolina or Georgia?

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest Trump's immigration ban at Raleigh airport