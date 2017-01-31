Mullins inducted into Warren E. Burger Society

Edward W. Mullins, Jr., partner emeritus in the Nelson Mullins Riley and Scarborough law firm in Columbia, has been inducted into the Warren E. Burger Society of the The National Center for State Courts. Mullins was inducted along with the former chief justices of Alabama, Delaware and Texas. The Society honors individuals who have volunteered their time, talent, and support to the center. The organization is dedicated to improving the administration of justice by providing leadership and service to the state courts.
